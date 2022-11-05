ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4

MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
MUSKEGON, MI
Holland Christian boys soccer wins state championship

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Out in Holland, they are partying like it is 2003 as the Holland Christian High School soccer team has won the Division 3 state championship for the first time in 19 years. The scoring broke open in the second half as Derek Huisman scored his...
HOLLAND, MI
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title

OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
LANSING, MI
Is there anything more loyal than a Lions fan? Detroit ready to party for 2nd win of season

DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
