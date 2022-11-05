Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night’s Week 11 games; playoffs up next
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That’s a wrap. The high school football regular season is in the books and the playoffs are on tap. Who’s in, who’s out and who’s going where? That will be finalized on Sunday morning when the FHSAA releases its first brackets for its new Suburban and Metro state playoffs.
Who's in the playoffs? Who's out? Final high school football standings in Austin area
The regular season wrapped up Friday for all high school football teams in the Austin area. Here are the area's final district standings, listed in order of playoff seeding, where applicable; the top four teams qualify for the playoffs: District 12-6A (overall, district) Harker Heights (Division II), 9-1, 6-0 ...
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school football scoreboard for Nov. 4
MUSKEGON – Seven local high school football teams battled for trophies during Friday’s district championship round of the 2022 Michigan high school football playoffs and three came away victorious and will advance to next weekend’s regional finals. Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon area,...
MLive.com
White Pigeon, Mendon make history in prep football playoffs with stunning upsets
KALAMAZOO, MI – Anything can happen in single-elimination tournaments, and a pair of Kalamazoo-area high school football teams seized moment and defied the odds with championships at stake on Friday. In the Division 8 bracket, White Pigeon stunned Reading with a 34-20 road win to claim consecutive district championships...
WZZM 13
Holland Christian boys soccer wins state championship
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Out in Holland, they are partying like it is 2003 as the Holland Christian High School soccer team has won the Division 3 state championship for the first time in 19 years. The scoring broke open in the second half as Derek Huisman scored his...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all...
Riverview football's running game leads it to victory over Tecumseh in D4 playoff
RIVERVIEW, Mich. – The Riverview Pirates (11-0) defeated the Tecumseh Indians (10-1) 53-30 in the Division 4 playoffs in a game that featured high-scoring action and a non-stop ground-and-pound assault by Riverview. Here are three takeaways. Riverview’s run game is intense Riverview punished the ...
Is there anything more loyal than a Lions fan? Detroit ready to party for 2nd win of season
DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.
Warren Michigan Collegiate football shuts out Bishop Foley to reach regional final
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Warren Michigan Collegiate Cougars (11-1) shutout the Madison Heights Bishop Foley Ventures (10-1) 14-0 to capture a Division 6 district title for the second year straight. The Cougars move on to play Clinton in the regional round next Friday. Here are four ...
See Saginaw-area’s top football district performances, with vote for Player of Week
Five Saginaw-area football teams claimed district titles and have their eyes set on regional championship games. And all had players put together big-time performances in their big-time games.
