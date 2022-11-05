DETROIT-- The Lions faithful was out in full force for Detroit’s week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Lions fans were decked out in their favorite gear as Ford Field was rocking Sunday afternoon as Detroit would go on to beat Green Bay 15-9, behind great play by the defense. The win moved the Lions to 2-6 on the season. They now travel to Chicago to take on the 3-6 Bears on Sunday.

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO