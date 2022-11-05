Read full article on original website
Related
This Knee-Strengthening Exercise Can Be Done on a Treadmill in 5 Minutes for Better Mobility and Less Pain
TikTok can be a fount of inspiration for everything from DIY home projects and recipes to useful hacks and workout tips. The only problem? Because both amateurs and professionals have equal access to sharing their “expertise” on the platform—and who knows how the algorithms help a video go viral—it can be tricky to separate out the helpful from the harmful.
What's the best cardio workout?
The best cardio workouts are good for the heart and mood. We speak to sports scientist Jamal Ramsay to find out more.
Android Authority
Strava: Everything you need to know about the world's biggest social fitness app
Your running club can get a whole lot bigger. Between fitness trackers, heart rate straps, and global positioning, dedicated athletes have more data than ever. One platform poised to help users centralize all these stats is Strava. Find out everything you need to know about the largest social network available for athletes.
makeuseof.com
Sweat vs. FitOn: What's the Best Workout App During Pregnancy?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pregnancy comes with a lot of changes. You have to deal with morning sickness, mood swings, and strange cravings, and don't forget your growing belly. However, there's one thing that shouldn't change, and that's staying physically active.
The ultimate fitness gift guide 2022: Theragun, Peloton, smart gyms and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are fast approaching. Give yourself, your friends and your family the gift of a very fit new year....
Android Authority
How to use Siren on your Apple Watch Ultra
For the record, 86 decibels is pretty loud. The Apple Watch Ultra brought tons of new features and specs to the Apple lineup, including a brand-new safety feature for adventurous users. Find out what Siren does and how to use it in an emergency. QUICK ANSWER. To use the Siren...
Android Authority
How to set up and use the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple's oversized pusher packs a ton of functionality. The Apple Watch Ultra represents Apple’s most significant departure from its classic build. Alongside impressive durability specs and a massive display, the device also introduced Apple’s new Action button. Read on to learn how to set up and use the new feature.
Comments / 0