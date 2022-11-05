Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey capitalizes on penalty strokes, advancing to the Big Ten championship
A stroke, the result of a defensive foul that prevents a goal from being scored, is the most severe penalty given in college field hockey. They are a fairly uncommon, but in Friday’s Big Ten Tournament semi-final match between No. 4 Penn State (7-1 Big Ten, 15-4 overall), and No. 6 Michigan (5-3, 13-5), they were the centerpoint of play. The Wolverines secured their spot in the tournament final against Northwestern with a 2-1 win over Penn State, scoring both of their goals on stroke shots.
Michigan Daily
Michigan swim and dive dominates Purdue in first Big Ten matchup
As sophomore Eduardo Moraes raced to the wall in the final 25 yards of the men’s 1,000 yard freestyle race, he looked to be neck and neck with his opponents in the neighboring lanes at first glance. That is, until one looked at the lap counters and realized that he was actually a lap ahead of his opponents. A few lanes down, his teammates finished second and third, completing the first sweep of the meet.
Michigan Daily
Michigan men’s swim and dive dominates, beats Northwestern
Less than 24 hours after dominating Purdue in its first Big Ten matchup, the Michigan men’s swim and dive team had a short turn around. Despite the short rest, the Wolverines’ swimmers and divers weren’t slowed down on Saturday as they took on Northwestern. Michigan (3-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) overwhelmed the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1) by winning 13 of 16 events en route to a 204-95 victory.
Michigan Daily
First line resurgence keys Michigan’s victory
STATE COLLEGE — Friday night, when the Michigan hockey team lost 3-0 to Penn State, its effort lacked many things. It lacked defensive pressure, a functioning forecheck and even its usual goalie. But perhaps most notably for the Wolverines, they lacked any presence whatsoever from their top line. Combining...
Michigan Daily
Michigan women’s swim and dive take care of business against Northwestern
The No. 14 Michigan women’s swim and dive team had a strong showing against Northwestern Saturday morning, taking home first place in eight events and never trailing at any point. While the Wolverines were never able to push the lead into a true blowout, Michigan was also never in position to lose its lead due to its team first mentality.
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: Michigan can be great, but it needs to play a full 60 minutes
PISCATAWAY – Once again, the No. 5 Michigan football team started slowly. After an opening drive touchdown, the Wolverines took blow after blow from Rutgers and went into halftime down by three – their first halftime deficit of the season. During the intermission, the concourse at SHI Stadium...
Michigan Daily
Three third-quarter interceptions flip game in Michigan’s favor
PISCATAWAY — The No. 5 Michigan football team has placed a season-long emphasis on generating takeaways. It hasn’t quite paid obvious dividends: The Wolverines entered Saturday’s game with only five interceptions in eight contests, tied for the second-fewest in the Big Ten. Earlier this week, co-defensive coordinator...
Michigan Daily
After slow start, Michigan takes down Rutgers 52-17
PISCATAWAY — When the No. 5 Michigan football team found itself in an unlikely 17-14 halftime deficit, it looked to the defense to generate some life. And in the subsequent 30 minutes the defense ignited that spark, snagging three second half turnovers to turn a dicey game into a rout.
Michigan Daily
Men’s Tennis advances to singles semifinals and quarterfinals in Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships
With the fall preseason concluding, freshmen Mert Oral and Bjorn Swenson along with sophomores Will Cooksey and Patorn Hanchaikul were entered into both the singles and doubles draws of the Big Ten Singles and Doubles Championships. Alongside the four Wolverines, the tournament featured 46 players exclusively from Big Ten schools.
Michigan Daily
J.J. McCarthy shows both sides of the coin against Rutgers
PISCATAWAY — It’s hard to evaluate J.J. McCarthy. Sometimes, the sophomore quarterback is missing on deep passes, a recurring issue that’s been a point of criticism all year. Saturday, he missed sophomore receiver Andrel Anthony in this exact way once again. Other times, he’s zipping in lasers...
Michigan Daily
Michigan handles its business in exhibition against Ferris State
Just days away from the start of its new season, the No. 22 Michigan basketball team had a chance to measure its new lineup against someone other than itself in an exhibition against Ferris State. In a game that won’t count towards their record and against an inferior, Division-II Bulldogs...
Michigan Daily
‘I just need a maize and blue army that’s got my back’: Whitmer, Buttigieg get out the vote on the Diag
Standing atop the steps of the Hatcher Graduate Library Friday evening in front of thousands of Ann Arbor residents and University of Michigan students, faculty and staff waving signs reading, “Put Michigan First” and “Go Blue, Vote Blue,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other Michigan politicians encouraged the audience to vote for Democratic candidates down the ballot on Nov. 8.
Michigan Daily
Bernie Sanders rallies at Rackham in support of Democratic candidates, increasing voter turnout
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., paid a visit to the University of Michigan campus Saturday to encourage the student body to vote in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The event, hosted by progressive advocacy groups NextGen America and MoveOn, was held in the Rackham Auditorium, drawing a crowd of over 1,000 students and Ann Arbor residents.
