ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

2 hurt in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were hurt, one of them critically, in a crash in downtown Wichita on Monday. The accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Broadway and English. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person suffered critical injuries and another had serious injuries. Sgt. Clayton Schuler...
WICHITA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program

TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Police identify man killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man died at the hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a Saturn SL while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The accident happened shortly after 4:00 pm in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur in southwest Wichita. When officers arrived on scene, they found 40-year-old Dennis Bunker seriously hurt with multiple broken bones. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Crash in Kingman County claims one life

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 78-year-old woman is dead following a vehicle crash in Kingman County. The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, at the intersection of SE 60th St. and SW 100 Ave., approximately 3.5 miles south of the tiny town of Murdock. Murdock is 9 miles west of Cheney.
KINGMAN COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
WICHITA, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud

PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
PARSONS, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that Midwest Wholesale, LLC, a local car dealership, had its license revoked and has been permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the Kansas Consumer...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy