KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
KAKE TV
First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
kmuw.org
Pennsylvania-based real estate investor acquires 11 Wichita apartment complexes in major sale
Post Road Management, a Pennsylvania-based investment firm, has bought 11 multifamily housing complexes in Wichita since July, according to county records. The company now owns about 1,500 apartment units in Wichita, said Borko Milosev, owner of Post Road Management. Before this year, the company already owned three multifamily complexes in the city.
KAKE TV
2 hurt in downtown Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people were hurt, one of them critically, in a crash in downtown Wichita on Monday. The accident happened shortly before 10 a.m. at Broadway and English. A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor confirmed one person suffered critical injuries and another had serious injuries. Sgt. Clayton Schuler...
KMBC.com
Kansas expands into electric age through NEVI program
TOPEKA, Kan. — Over the next five years, the State of Kansas will receive $39.5 million to invest in and expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the sunflower state. One of the ways Kansans will see that investment is with thousands of electric vehicle chargers. "People think that people in...
KAKE TV
Police identify man killed in southwest Wichita motorcycle crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man died at the hospital Sunday afternoon after colliding with a Saturn SL while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The accident happened shortly after 4:00 pm in the 1900 block of W. MacArthur in southwest Wichita. When officers arrived on scene, they found 40-year-old Dennis Bunker seriously hurt with multiple broken bones. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KAKE TV
Crash in Kingman County claims one life
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 78-year-old woman is dead following a vehicle crash in Kingman County. The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning, at the intersection of SE 60th St. and SW 100 Ave., approximately 3.5 miles south of the tiny town of Murdock. Murdock is 9 miles west of Cheney.
KAKE TV
Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
Kansas man sentenced to pay $15M for insurance fraud
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
WIBW
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
PARSONS, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women from Labette Co. have been ordered to pay restitution to the state’s Medicaid program after they were found to have been paid while either their caretakers or their patients had been in jail. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that two women from...
Kansas mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
KWCH.com
Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing
The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than an inch of rain. Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny. Updated: 8 hours ago. WPD's interim chief said his department is reviewing its policies and procedures, including how other departments...
KWCH.com
Wichita dealership barred from selling vehicles, license revoked
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced Thursday that Midwest Wholesale, LLC, a local car dealership, had its license revoked and has been permanently banned from selling motor vehicles in Kansas. An $86,996.87 default judgment was entered against Midwest Wholesale for violations of the Kansas Consumer...
The car that is no longer affordable in Kansas
iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
