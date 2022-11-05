ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adirondack Sports and Northeast Ski Expo returns after two-year hiatus

By Courtney Ward
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — After a two-year hiatus, the Adirondack Sports and Northeast Ski Expo is returning to Albany. Vendors spent the day Friday at the Albany Capital Center getting ready for the weekend-long event.

Around 100 vendors are expected to fill the center. The expo is free for anyone to attend. It’s making its return to the Capital Region for the first time since the pandemic began.

The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

