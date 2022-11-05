ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

LSP graduates cadet class of only former law enforcement officers

By Marsanne Golsby
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

Today, Louisiana State Police graduated its first accelerated cadet class, which includes only former law enforcement officers.

Sgt. Monroe Dillon says it’s a big day for LSP.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done something like this. We were kind of testing the waters. Turned out to be awesome,” Dillon says.

Dillon says this class of 23 will bring LSP up to approximately 950 troopers. He says each regional troop will get two or three new troopers from this class.

“Definitely needed. No matter how small these numbers are each one is going to play a significant role in the troop where they are going,” Dillon says.

Dillon says the agency is still about 250 troopers below full strength. But he says having more troopers who have experience will help ease the shortage.

“Some of these officers are coming to us with ten-plus years of experience. So we’re not necessarily having to teach them how to be the police,” Dillon says.

He says 65 cadets have enrolled in the next class in February, and it will be a traditional class of cadets without law enforcement experience.

