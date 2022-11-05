ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Hills, AZ

Arizona travelers buy tickets ahead of record $1.6 billion Powerball Jackpot

By Shakeria Hawkins
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
There's a history-making Powerball jackpot on Saturday with a drawing of $1.6 billion.

The Powerball jackpot soared to a record-setting $1.6 billion after there was no winning ticket on Wednesday. Now, with less than 24 hours until the next drawing, everyone is feeling lucky.

"$1.6 billion is out of this world, it's crazy," said lottery player, Jeff Cunningham.

Hundreds stopped by Arizona's Last to purchase lottery tickets in hopes of winning. One lottery player told KTNV, "We're so confident, we already know how we're going to spend the money."

The store is about an hour outside of Las Vegas across the state line in White Hills, Arizona. Despite the wait, many customers have wishful thinking while buying their lottery tickets.

"We would've gone to California, but at the lottery facility, the line is wrapped around the mall, so just too many people," said Henderson resident, Morris Engram.

Store Manager, Rachel Sockwell says the store had to open additional cash registers and schedule more staff members to prepare for the hopeful seeking that blockbuster pot of lotto gold. Sockwell expects Saturday to be even busier.

"If a machine breaks, I'm going to cry," she said, jokingly.

Despite an uptick in business, Sockwell says the store has done everything possible to prepare for Saturday's drawing. "You never know, but we're always ready."

Saturday’s drawing is set to take place at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

KTNV 13 Action News

