Tickets on sale now for Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming comedy show to benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center, known now as the Utica Center for Development. The Big and Tall Comedy Tour makes a stop at Delta Hotel by Marriott on Saturday, November 12th. Executive Director of...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
Pirate-themed story hour at OC History Center set for Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pirate-themed story hour at the Oneida County History Center is set for Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to hear stories, songs, and participate in a make-and-take activity. Families are also encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” while at the center.
Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Drive-thru pet food giveaway in Utica this Friday
UTICA, N.Y. – Inflation has affected the cost of almost everything - including pet food. So, 4PetSake Food Pantry is holding a drive-thru giveaway to help struggling pet owners feed their cats and dogs. On Friday, Nov. 4, people can pick up canned cat food, canned dog food or...
Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November
MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
Snow in Forecast After CNY Hits Record Warm Temperatures
Welcome to Central New York. Days after reaching record-warm temperatures, making it feel like June or July, we're about to get a reminder of what season it really is. Snow showers are in the forecast!. Record highs were set all across the state. Utica reached 77, 1 degree warmer than...
Gas prices on the rise as colder weather approaches in New York
Gas prices continue to rise in the Utica area and across New York State with oil prices back over $90 a barrel. According to AAA, average prices around Utica were $3.88 on Monday, up 3 cents from last week and 16 cents from a month ago. The state average has...
400 fire extinguishers given to Oneida County residents
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Child Fatality Review Team distributed 432 fire extinguishers to residents in October, announced County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. The extinguishers were given out through local fire departments and community agencies. The county’s Child Fatality Review Team began this initiative, as they are wanted to take part in […]
Step inside this beautiful transitional style house in Saratoga Springs
This gorgeous transitional style house was designed by Witt Construction in collaboration with interiors studio E Tanny Design, located in Saratoga Springs, New York. Step inside this spacious floor plan layout of 3,356 square feet to find plenty of room for family living. There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms in this dwelling.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Where’s the Mouse? Inside the Abandoned New Hartford Chuck E. Cheese
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What became of everyone's favorite pizza-peddling, slightly-creepy animatronic mouse?. The building where Chuck E. Cheese and his house band rocked every single night (with no time off)...
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
Hamilton police officers help brothers trick-or-treat after mom hit by car
Two Hamilton police officers came to the rescue of two brothers after they witnessed a scary situation.
Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
Otsego County fugitive found in Ohio
A Unadilla man is charged with bail jumping after he was found Ohio in October. His original charges were not released.
OC Sheriff's need help locating Roger Ferguson, 84, last seen in Clinton
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating 84-year-old, Roger P. Ferguson of Westmoreland. Ferguson was last seen at the Kinney's in Clinton around 4:45 p.m., driving a 2015 Tan, Toyota Rav 4. He is approximately 5'7", 130 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a sweatshirt.
After almost three years, Herkimer Elementary welcomes back after school clubs
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Elementary School is welcoming back school clubs this fall after a two-and-a-half-year break, due to Covid. Almost all the clubs that were previously in place are now back, plus one brand new, Third Grade Drama Club. “Our numbers are high, kids are interested. The teachers...
