Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Soldotna man dies in Seward Highway rollover crash
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Soldotna man has died in a single-vehicle rollover on the Seward Highway Friday morning. According to an online dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, 65-year-old David Blackley died when the Ford F-350 he was driving left the road at mile 47.5 near Summit Lake. Troopers wrote...
radiokenai.com
Mystery Creek Road To Close
According to the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, Mystery Creek Road and the Pipeline Corridor will close to vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This closure is part of the Refuges annual closure to winter conditions. Earlier this year, the location of the intersection of the Mystery...
kdll.org
Cooper Landing crash lands six in hospital
Amid the first major snowfall of the season, a three-car accident in Cooper Landing Wednesday near Gwin’s Lodge sent six people to the hospital and temporarily closed the Sterling Highway in both directions. Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the local volunteer-based response organization, was on the scene, with help from Central Emergency Services out of Sterling, as well as Alaska State Troopers.
radiokenai.com
Thayer Optimistic On Kenai Peninsula’s Role In Alaska’s Energy
The Alaska Energy Authority Executive Director Curtis Thayer promoted the importance of the Kenai Peninsula to Alaska’s energy needs in a presentation to the joint Kenai and Soldotna Chambers on Wednesday at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center. Thayer on Kenai Peninsula’s abundance of energy sources....
alaskapublic.org
Got a business idea? Pitch it to Soldotna’s own ‘Shark Tank’
Far from the “Shark Tank” studios in California, a different kind of business competition plays out every year on the central Kenai Peninsula. Like the TV show — which gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their million-dollar ideas to a panel of investors — Spark Soldotna has local entrepreneurs pitch their best business ideas to a slate of local judges, or “sharks.” The winner of the annual competition, now in its third year, gets $4,000 in starter funding to get their idea off the ground.
kdll.org
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
kinyradio.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Sterling car crash
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State authorities are investigating a fatal crash on the Sterling Highway, which left one dead and another with serious injuries. On Monday at 1:40 pm, Alaska State Troopers responded to a two vehicle collision near milepost 72.5 Sterling Highway. Investigation revealed a silver 2014 Subaru Impreza,...
kdll.org
Evening newscast — Nov. 3, 2022
Muralists are taking over the walls at the Kenai Art Center. Plus, Kenai now has a city-wide network of little libraries.
kdll.org
Little Free Libraries open across Kenai
A set of little libraries are on the map and open for business around Kenai. The Friends of the Kenai Community Library have installed and registered nine libraries around town that will allow community members to have or borrow books on street corners, in parks and elsewhere in Kenai. The...
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
Comments / 0