Far from the “Shark Tank” studios in California, a different kind of business competition plays out every year on the central Kenai Peninsula. Like the TV show — which gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their million-dollar ideas to a panel of investors — Spark Soldotna has local entrepreneurs pitch their best business ideas to a slate of local judges, or “sharks.” The winner of the annual competition, now in its third year, gets $4,000 in starter funding to get their idea off the ground.

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 19 HOURS AGO