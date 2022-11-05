Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Buckeyes Advance in Big Ten Tournament
The No. 3 seed Buckeyes knocked off No. 6 Michigan State with a goal by senior Devyn Etling in the 90th minute Friday in Columbus. Ohio State advanced to face No. 2 Rutgers Wednesday in Piscataway, New Jersey. First touch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the Big Ten Network broadcasting all the action.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Earns Second Road Sweep of the Weekend on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (17-5, 13-1 B1G) earned the sweep (25-13, 25-18, 27-25) against Michigan State (10-15, 1-13 B1G) in East Lansing on Saturday evening. The opening set was close early with the teams being tied at nine before Ohio State pulled away to...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maltais Sets Ohio State Point Record in Buckeyes’ 4-0 Shutout of St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shutout St. Thomas, 4-0, Saturday night at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. The game was nothing short of momentous as graduate forward Emma Maltais broke the program record for career points (171) and senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz earned her first win and first shutout in her first career start for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1-1 with the victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14/15 Ohio State Hosts No. 5/4 Tennessee in Tuesday Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 14/15 Ohio State women’s basketball team hosts No. 5/4 Tennessee in the season opener on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center. The game will be broadcast live on BTN. The Buckeyes will be honoring first generation...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Shutout St. Thomas, 6-0, to Sweep Series
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team swept St. Thomas with a 6-0 win over the Tommies on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes improve to 10-1-1 with the win and record their fifth conference sweep of the season. How it Happened. The game started with...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Champions, Again!!
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second consecutive season, an Ohio State doubles team was the last team standing at the ITA Fall National Championship. JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig took down the No. 3 ranked team of Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted of TCU 6-3, 3-6, 10-4 to win this year’s title.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Wrap Up Western Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State fencing programs competed at the Western Invitational hosted by Air Force Saturday and Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Buckeye men were 7-1 over the two days, while the women were 4-3. Both the men and women notched wins over Incarnate Word, UCSD, North Carolina and NJIT, with the men also defeating Stanford, Air Force and Harvard. Columbia defeated both Buckeye squads and the women also fell to Stanford and Harvard.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Eight Winners At MSU Open
Ohio State captured eight individual titles at the 2022 MSU Open over the weekend. Five of the 10 brackets in the Open Division were won by Buckeyes. Three Ohio State entrants in the Freshman/Sophomore Division won their respective brackets. Ohio State also captured three second-place finishes as well. The Buckeyes open the dual season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech at the Covelli Center. Ohio State opens as the No. 4-ranked team nationally.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Advances on Etling Goal in 90th Minute
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Devyn Etling has waited six years for a chance for a home win in the Big Ten Tournament and he made sure he and the Buckeyes earned one Friday. Etling scored in the 90th minute to lead the Buckeyes to a 1-0 regulation victory over Michigan State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in front of a crowd of 2,137.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season vs. Robert Morris Monday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set to open its 124th season of basketball this Monday when it hosts...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Dominate Akron, 224-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 OSU women’s swimming and diving team opened its home schedule with a victory over in-state opponent Akron, 224-71. Meet Notes. The Buckeyes opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay, with the team of Nyah Funderburke, Josephine Panitz, Katherine Zenick and Amy Fulmer swimming the event in 1:39.57.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at ASU Thunderbird Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, three members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are competing in the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Play is set to start with singles at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Eight Buckeyes Win Titles at Michigan State Open Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State placed seven wrestlers into the final in the Open Division and four more in the Freshman/Sophomore Division and came away with eight champions and three second-place finishes Saturday at the Michigan State Open in East Lansing. In the Open Division, senior Malik Heinsleman battled...
