Related
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
WRAL
NBC News poll: Republican voters showing more enthusiasm for midterm elections
Less than three weeks before Election Day, voter interest has now reached all-time high for a midterm election, with a majority of registered voters saying the upcoming election is “more important” to them than past midterms. What’s more, some 80% of Democrats and Republicans believe the political opposition...
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
African Americans aligned with GOP messaging on inflation, but will it pay off at the polls?
African American voters appear to be aligned with GOP messaging on inflation with less than a week to go before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
Newsweek
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand on the Eve of Midterm Elections
The latest polls show the vice president remains unpopular, just a day before crucial midterm elections that will decide the balance of power in Congress.
Former President Donald Trump endorses Minnesota's Kim Crockett, who called 2020 elections 'the big rig'
Kim Crockett, the Republican who is running to become Minnesota's chief elections officer, is the first statewide candidate in Minnesota to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump for this year's mid-terms. Trump gave Crockett his endorsement for Secretary of State on his social media platform, Truth Social, in which...
We Still Don't Know What's Going To Happen On Election Day
Everything's at stake, but nothing is certain when the polls are this close.
KRGV
Flores looking to retain District 34 seat against Gonzalez
Republican incumbent Mayra Flores is looking to keep her position as the District 34 representative as she faces longtime District 15 Congressional Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. Flores won the District 34 seat following a special election to replace Congressman Filemon Vela, who retired before his term ended. Gonzalez currently holds...
As midterm elections loom, here are six people with the most on the line
With just days until the midterm elections, party leaders on both sides of the aisle are looking ahead to the next two years as they set the stage for the 2024 elections and beyond.
Doug Mastriano running mate Carrie Lewis DelRosso plays down abortion in race’s final days
Republican gains in next week’s midterm elections may depend in part on whether they can play down the significance of abortion rights. And it’s not just pollsters and pundits who think so, judging from remarks recorded at a meet-and-greet event last weekend in Crawford County that featured GOP lieutenant governor candidate Carrie Lewis DelRosso.
Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.
Phillymag.com
Enough With the Damn Ads: In Pennsylvania’s Senate Race, Democrats Need to Focus on Turnout
With days until the midterm election, get-out-the-vote efforts need to take priority over attack ads and polarizing rhetoric. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The midterm election is less than a week away, and I, like...
US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election
American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other:...
Kerr: 2022 election is a choice between enablers and patriots
Hopefully, when casting your ballots next week, you’ll consider which candidate is less likely to overthrow the brilliant system of government we’ve enjoyed for almost 250 years. The fact that we have to make such a choice is a sign of the absolute nutty times in which we find ourselves.
MSNBC
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
'Roaches Voting for Raid'? Reasons Why Women Vote GOP
"The View " cohost Sunny Hostin suggested women were going against their own interests by voting for GOP candidates in the midterms.
GOP candidates for federal, statewide office who have denied 2020 election
Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.Among the 597 GOP candidates running for state or federal office this November, 308 have raised unfounded doubts about the results of the 2020 election. Here's the candidate breakdown: 20 out...
straightarrownews.com
Democrats’ momentum stalls ahead of 2022 midterm elections
Democrats are losing the momentum they had during the summer in the immediate wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. Republicans have been able to gain ground on the back of strong messaging on the economy and inflation. Republicans are heavily...
