KRGV

Flores looking to retain District 34 seat against Gonzalez

Republican incumbent Mayra Flores is looking to keep her position as the District 34 representative as she faces longtime District 15 Congressional Democratic Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. Flores won the District 34 seat following a special election to replace Congressman Filemon Vela, who retired before his term ended. Gonzalez currently holds...
CBS News

Over half of Republicans running for federal, statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about 2020 election

MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.28.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country. * Donald Trump seemed quite certain earlier this year that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp would lose his re-election bid. That now appears unlikely: The latest Monmouth University poll found 55% of Georgians are prepared to support the Republican incumbent, while 43% are prepared to back Stacey Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic rival.
CBS Denver

GOP candidates for federal, statewide office who have denied 2020 election

Over half of all Republican midterm candidates running for federal and statewide office have raised unfounded doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election results, and according to CBS News' analysis, all of the states but two — Rhode Island and North Dakota — have a candidate on the the ballot who is an "election denier," that is, who denies the results of the 2020 election were valid.Among the 597 GOP candidates running for state or federal office this November, 308 have raised unfounded doubts about the results of the 2020 election.  Here's the candidate breakdown: 20 out...
straightarrownews.com

Democrats’ momentum stalls ahead of 2022 midterm elections

Democrats are losing the momentum they had during the summer in the immediate wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which effectively overturned Roe v. Wade. Republicans have been able to gain ground on the back of strong messaging on the economy and inflation. Republicans are heavily...

