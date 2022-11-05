Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: Season Preview: No. 14 Buckeyes begin season with something to proveThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Shutout St. Thomas, 6-0, to Sweep Series
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team swept St. Thomas with a 6-0 win over the Tommies on Sunday afternoon. The Buckeyes improve to 10-1-1 with the win and record their fifth conference sweep of the season. How it Happened. The game started with...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Maltais Sets Ohio State Point Record in Buckeyes’ 4-0 Shutout of St. Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 2 Ohio State women’s hockey team shutout St. Thomas, 4-0, Saturday night at the St. Thomas Ice Arena. The game was nothing short of momentous as graduate forward Emma Maltais broke the program record for career points (171) and senior goaltender Quinn Kuntz earned her first win and first shutout in her first career start for the Buckeyes, who improved to 9-1-1 with the victory.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Sweeps Northwestern in Evanston on Friday Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (16-5, 12-1 B1G) swept (25-22, 25-12, 25-18) RV Northwestern (17-8, 6-7 B1G) in Evanston on Friday night. Ohio State scored three of the final four points in a close first set to earn the 25-22 set win. The Buckeyes dominated the second set, using a pair of early 4-0 runs to grab the 25-12 set win. After surrendering the first point of set three, OSU did not trail and sealed the sweep with a 25-18 set win.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Eight Winners At MSU Open
Ohio State captured eight individual titles at the 2022 MSU Open over the weekend. Five of the 10 brackets in the Open Division were won by Buckeyes. Three Ohio State entrants in the Freshman/Sophomore Division won their respective brackets. Ohio State also captured three second-place finishes as well. The Buckeyes open the dual season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech at the Covelli Center. Ohio State opens as the No. 4-ranked team nationally.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 2 Ohio State Improves to 9-0 Following 10th Straight Win over Wildcats
Evanston, Ill. — No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) battled adverse weather conditions, high winds and rain, and the Wildcats ball-control offense to claim a 21-7 road win at Northwestern (1-8, 1-5) Saturday at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Notably, Saturday’s 21-7 win marked the program’s 70th consecutive game...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season vs. Robert Morris Monday
TICKETS: Season, single-game, group and mini plans are available men’s basketball games this season. Visit OhioStateBuckeyes.com or call the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center at 1-800-GOBUCKS. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is set to open its 124th season of basketball this Monday when it hosts...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes in Action at ASU Thunderbird Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – This weekend, three members of the Ohio State women’s tennis team are competing in the Thunderbird Invitational hosted by Arizona State. The tournament runs Friday through Sunday in Tempe, Ariz. Play is set to start with singles at 11 a.m. ET each day, followed by...
