Ohio State captured eight individual titles at the 2022 MSU Open over the weekend. Five of the 10 brackets in the Open Division were won by Buckeyes. Three Ohio State entrants in the Freshman/Sophomore Division won their respective brackets. Ohio State also captured three second-place finishes as well. The Buckeyes open the dual season at 7 p.m. Friday vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech at the Covelli Center. Ohio State opens as the No. 4-ranked team nationally.

6 HOURS AGO