Washington Mills, NY

WKTV

Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
MOHAWK, NY
Lite 98.7

Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?

Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
UTICA, NY
Dan Pfeifer

Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and Entertainment

A Recent Visit to See Ozzmosis, the Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band. The Turning Stone Resort Casino /Image Courtesy of the Turning Stone. As many of you know, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, is a popular destination here in Central NY. Opened in July 1993 by the Oneida Indian Nation of NY, this has developed into a world-class casino and entertainment venue.
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November

MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala

Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Historic Syracuse building undergoes new ownership, development

The City of Syracuse has found a buyer for a historic building that’s housed several city departments in recent years. Most people know it as City Hall Commons, the triangle-shaped building built in 1869, with an atrium off the side that’s about a block from City Hall. Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that Hanover Real Estate Development will purchase the property for $850,000 and spend $13.2 million to redevelop it.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale

A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Gas prices on the rise as colder weather approaches in New York

Gas prices continue to rise in the Utica area and across New York State with oil prices back over $90 a barrel. According to AAA, average prices around Utica were $3.88 on Monday, up 3 cents from last week and 16 cents from a month ago. The state average has...
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022

Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY

