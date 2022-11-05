Read full article on original website
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
The Road Less Travelled-Enjoying Awesome Fall Colors at Hunts Pond NY State ForestDan PfeiferNew Berlin, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
There’s BBQ, Then There’s Utica BBQ, A New Restaurant in Class All Its Own
There's BBQ. Then there's Utica BBQ, a new restaurant that's in a class all its own. Chance Borawski is the man behind the latest restaurant in Central New York. He has transformed the former Boneyard BBQ location in Utica, fulfilling a lifelong dream of offering top-quality food in a rustic hometown bar atmosphere.
WKTV
Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
A sleepless 24 hours in Central NY: 5 mobile home fires, an apartment fire, acres of woods catch fire
Central Square, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters in Oswego and Onondaga counties kept busy this weekend battling multiple outdoor fires, five mobile home fires and a fire at an apartment building. The calls were so constant that some fire departments are calling out for more people to volunteer. Many of...
Has Your Memory ‘Glazed’ Over This Retro Central New York Donut Shop?
Hey Utica! Who remembers Dan-Dee Donuts? There were several locations sprinkled throughout the Mohawk Valley. Dan-Dee Donuts began springing up in Central New York beginning in the late 1950s. It was started by Jerome "Jerry" Rosenblum and Tom Watkins. Known for their coffee and "50 varieties" of donuts, they had locations in Utica, Yorkville, Herkimer, Little Falls, among others. At their peak there were roughly 20 Dan-Dee Donut shops throughout Central New York. Most were open 24 hours.
A Recent Visit to See Ozzmosis, the Ultimate Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Band. The Turning Stone Resort Casino /Image Courtesy of the Turning Stone. As many of you know, the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, is a popular destination here in Central NY. Opened in July 1993 by the Oneida Indian Nation of NY, this has developed into a world-class casino and entertainment venue.
WKTV
Tickets on sale now for Comedy show to benefit CNY Veterans Outreach Center
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Tickets are on sale now for an upcoming comedy show to benefit the CNY Veterans Outreach Center, known now as the Utica Center for Development. The Big and Tall Comedy Tour makes a stop at Delta Hotel by Marriott on Saturday, November 12th. Executive Director of...
WKTV
Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November
MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
WKTV
Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala
Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
wrvo.org
Historic Syracuse building undergoes new ownership, development
The City of Syracuse has found a buyer for a historic building that’s housed several city departments in recent years. Most people know it as City Hall Commons, the triangle-shaped building built in 1869, with an atrium off the side that’s about a block from City Hall. Mayor Ben Walsh has announced that Hanover Real Estate Development will purchase the property for $850,000 and spend $13.2 million to redevelop it.
Katie Iles: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive
Katie Iles, 1991-2022: Skaneateles native became doctor, remembered for positive energy, kindness, drive. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Bright and talented from the start, Kathleen “Katie” Iles was always ahead of the pack....
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
Owner of Tiki Bar destroyed by fire vows that they will reopen in the spring
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — One of the owners of the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor said the bar will be open again in the spring despite the significant damage caused by a fire Tuesday. Around 10:46 a.m., fire crews rushed to the bar on Hayes Road inside a marina...
$6 million home in Skaneateles: See 155 home sales in Onondaga County
156 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Oct. 24 and Oct. 28. The most expensive home sold was a 6-bedroom, 6½-bath, old style home on the lakefront in the Village of Skaneateles. It sits on a cove with more than 200 feet of private waterfront and includes a boathouse. The home sold in 1999 for $850,000. (See photos of the home)
With mounting debt, a CNY brewery loses its founder and faces an uncertain future
Hamilton, N.Y. — The owner and co-founder of Good Nature Farm Brewery near Hamilton has turned the operation over to a court-appointed receiver after finding herself unable to pay a mortgage debt. The future of the brewery and tasting room at 1727 State Route 12B south of Hamilton is...
Update: power restored to over 1,000 people in Tully and Otisco
Update as of 10:45 p.m.: Power has been fully restored in Tully and Otisco. Update as of 9 p.m.: 748 people are still without power and power is now expected to be restored at 11 p.m. Tully, N.Y. — Over 1,000 people are without power in Tully and Otisco after...
WKTV
Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at Little Falls Library
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- Get your holiday photo taken with your pets at the Little Falls Library on Nov. 12. For $10 you can get your photo taken with your choice of one of three, holiday backgrounds. A digital copy will then be emailed to you. All proceeds benefit the...
WKTV
Gas prices on the rise as colder weather approaches in New York
Gas prices continue to rise in the Utica area and across New York State with oil prices back over $90 a barrel. According to AAA, average prices around Utica were $3.88 on Monday, up 3 cents from last week and 16 cents from a month ago. The state average has...
mylittlefalls.com
Road Work Report for the Week Beginning November 7, 2022
Village of Ilion: (D#264647) Route 51 between Weber Ave and Fourth Street. Motorists will encounter a full road closure with a signed detour in place due to the bridge replacement over Steele Creek. The detour will be Route 51 to Route 20 to Route 28 to Route 5S back to Route 51.
Where’s the Mouse? Inside the Abandoned New Hartford Chuck E. Cheese
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What became of everyone's favorite pizza-peddling, slightly-creepy animatronic mouse?. The building where Chuck E. Cheese and his house band rocked every single night (with no time off)...
WKTV
Otsego County fugitive found in Ohio
A Unadilla man is charged with bail jumping after he was found Ohio in October. His original charges were not released.
