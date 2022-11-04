Read full article on original website
Here’s How TV News Is Covering Midterm Election Night 2022
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Election Day is here, and television news organizations are covering tonight’s proceedings across more platforms than ever before — their traditional linear networks, their respective streaming news services and via digital and mobile platforms.
Fetterman beats Oz to flip Pennsylvania Senate seat for Dems
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major win Wednesday for Democrats, John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, flipping a highly competitive Senate seat and sustaining the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the upper chamber. Fetterman had faced questions about his fitness for office after suffering a stroke just days before the state’s primary, but nonetheless bested Oz in a major rebuke to former President Donald Trump, whose endorsement helped Oz win his competitive primary. The win gives Democrats breathing room as they seek to maintain their narrow control of the Senate and the House remains to early to call. “I’m so humbled,” Fetterman, wearing his signature hoodie, told his supporters early Wednesday morning. “This campaign has always been about fighting for everyone whose ever been knocked down that ever got back up.” The results were part of a broader show of strength as Democrats repelled a series of Republican challengers in closely watched contests for Congress and governor’s mansions. Ultimately, control of Capitol Hill was unclear as votes were still being counted.
Shocking Herschel Walker poll released before Election Day
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in one of the most pivotal elections of the midterm cycle. The race bruising race could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber come January. Both sides have eclipsed a combined $241...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Midterm media coverage: A night in search of a narrative
NEW YORK — (AP) — For news organizations covering the midterm election results, it was a night in search of a narrative. Tight races across the country confirmed the nation's divide and kept reporters — armed as they were with statistics and projections — wary of drawing conclusions about the political future. It was an election night that even TV news couldn't impose a storyline upon.
Live Election Results: Michigan State Legislature
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
Tuesday Stir
-The midterm elections are upon us, and the reality is that 139 elected officials in the 117th Congress still deny the scientific consensus of human-caused climate change. To call attention to that, Fridays for Future U.S. has released “Aliens,” a four-part poster series imagined with creative agency Fred & Farid Los Angeles, illustrating that our fears of deadly alien invasion are the least of our concerns. The reality is that the aliens are already here as climate deniers and polluters, and they’re doing irreparable damage. Utilizing retro Sci-Fi motifs, “Aliens” depicts four different environments under attack by humans who look eerily similar to the aliens attacking a foreign planet, including deforestation machines and oil drillers.
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Democrat John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania, U.S. Senate control down to several states
Democrat John Fetterman has won the pivotal U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, beating Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, while other races are still too close to call. Control of the Senate remains up for grabs.
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Democrat Frank Mrvan projected to beat Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana House race
Democrat Frank Mrvan will defeat Jennifer-Ruth Green, The Associated Press projects, beating Republicans in a seat they viewed as a pick up opportunity.
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, wins 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been endorsed by various police unions but faces long odds against one of the state’s most powerful Democrats. James, 64, made history when she took office in January 2019. She is the first Black woman elected to statewide office, the state’s first Black attorney general and the first woman elected to the post. She began investigating Trump almost as soon as she took office, suing the Republican in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.
Democrats solidify control of Delaware government
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware Democrats solidified their hold on state government Tuesday, winning all statewide races and picking up another seat in the state Senate. Democrats went into the election already in control of both chambers of the General Assembly, the governor’s office, and all other statewide elective offices. In the attorney general’s race, incumbent Democrat Kathleen Jennings defeated Republican challenger Julianne Murray to win a second four-year term as the state’s top law enforcement officer. Murray, a Georgetown lawyer, was making her second bid for public office, having lost the 2020 governor’s race to incumbent Gov. John Carney. Although she lost the election, Murray recently bested Jennings in an election-related lawsuit when Delaware’s Supreme Court ruled that a new vote-by-mail law passed by Democrats this year violates the state constitution. The court also struck down a new same-day registration law that had been passed by Democrats.
Ivan Taylor Joins WFOR in Miami as a Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ivan Taylor has joined CBS owned Miami station WFOR as a reporter. Taylor comes from Univision station WLTV in Miami where he’s...
