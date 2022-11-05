It needs to be stated, again, that the Fantastic Four is a seriously needed movie for the MCU, and as of now, it would appear that things are rolling, but not quite as quickly as fans might like. One thing that’s uncertain this time is who the main villain is going to be since it doesn’t appear that Doctor Doom is the frontrunner for the role, even though he’s been one of the team’s most effective villains for decades.

2 DAYS AGO