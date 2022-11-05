Read full article on original website
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Chicago's Migrant Arrivals Have Slowed, but Local Aid Groups Continue to SupportCeebla CuudChicago, IL
cwbchicago.com
Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases
Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park
CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
Chicago shootings: 4 teens among 37 shot, 5 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
Two separate shootings involving teenagers are also under investigation. There have been at least 37 shot, five fatally, in Chicago violence so far this weekend.
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
Multiple injured in Archer Heights shooting during birthday party: Chicago police
CPD said the incident was gang-related.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee
CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
cwbchicago.com
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
cwbchicago.com
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub
A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
Sources: Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot after traffic crash on South Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was shot after a traffic crash on the city’s South Side Saturday evening, per police and fire. According to the Chicago Fire Department, there was a traffic accident near the 4th District police station involving an off-duty suburban police officer when a person driving the other vehicle pulled out […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
5 shot after argument breaks out outside Archer Heights business
Five people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. A group of men were in an argument outside a business just after midnight when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?
CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47. Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Suspect Sought After Off-Duty Police Officer Among 2 Shot in South Deering, Chicago Police Say
Authorities are searching for the person who shot two people, including an off-duty police officer, Saturday evening in the South Deering neighborhood, authorities said. At approximately 5:29 p.m., an off-duty officer with the Merrionette Park Police Department was driving eastbound along 103rd Street when she was shot by someone in a white sedan, authorities stated. The offenders' vehicle then continued on eastbound until it struck a black Ford sedan. At that point, the off-duty officer stopped, announced she was law enforcement and then exchanged gunfire with the shooter, authorities stated.
Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing
CHICAGO — A man is charged with stabbing and seriously injuring another man on a CTA Red Line train. Police said Corey Bulliox, 49, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier,...
Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
Teenagers charged with carjacking 65-year-old man, robbing 73-year-old woman in Chicago on same day
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two teenage boys are charged with attacking a 73-year-old woman and carjacking a 65-year-old man on the same day. Police said that on November 4, the boys carjacked the man on West 95th near Ashland in Washington Heights. On the same day, a few blocks away, the boys robbed the woman at gunpoint.
