cwbchicago.com

Detectives looking for suspect in North Side burglary, theft cases

Chicago police detectives are trying to identify a man they have linked to recent burglary and theft incidents on the North Side. CPD’s Town Hall (19th) District tweeted this image of the suspect, who drives a white Dodge Journey. According to the tweet and police data, the man is...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, wounded in shootout near South Side park

CHICAGO - A man was found shot after gunfire was exchanged between people in two cars early Monday near Ellis Park in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood. Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Vincennes Avenue and found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, according to CPD.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

CPD search for man wanted for killing Greyhound employee

CHICAGO — CPD has an active arrest warranted for a man responsible for the fatal shooting of a greyhound employee at the station on October 24. According to police, 26-year-old Rodnee Miller has an active arrest warranted against him for the fatal shooting of greyhound station employee, Duwon Gaddis, Monday morning in front of the station on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say

Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting outside River North nightclub

A shooting outside a River North nightclub left one man dead and three others injured early Sunday, Chicago police said. Police have detained one person and recovered two firearms, Dep. Chief Sean Loughran said during an overnight press conference. Witnesses reported that a large group began fighting in the 300...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police look for missing 14-year-old Dareon Young

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy last seen in South Shore. Dareon Young was last seen on Saturday on South Essex near East 76th. He was wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. He is described as Black, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen seriously injured in West Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in a shooting on the West Side Sunday morning. Police say the teen was in the 200 block of North Karlov Avenue around 11:20 a.m. when he was shot multiple times. The circumstances are unknown at this time, officials say. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Suspect Sought After Off-Duty Police Officer Among 2 Shot in South Deering, Chicago Police Say

Authorities are searching for the person who shot two people, including an off-duty police officer, Saturday evening in the South Deering neighborhood, authorities said. At approximately 5:29 p.m., an off-duty officer with the Merrionette Park Police Department was driving eastbound along 103rd Street when she was shot by someone in a white sedan, authorities stated. The offenders' vehicle then continued on eastbound until it struck a black Ford sedan. At that point, the off-duty officer stopped, announced she was law enforcement and then exchanged gunfire with the shooter, authorities stated.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man charged in CTA Red Line stabbing

CHICAGO — A man is charged with stabbing and seriously injuring another man on a CTA Red Line train. Police said Corey Bulliox, 49, is facing one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested Thursday after being identified as the offender who, moments earlier,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fire breaks out at building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant building Monday morning in the Austin neighborhood. The blaze began around 5 a.m. in a two-story building at 4834 W. Fulton Street, fire officials said. No injuries have been reported according to CFD. The cause of the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

