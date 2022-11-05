Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO