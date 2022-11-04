ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

shastascout.org

Meet Baron Browning For Shasta County Supervisor

This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Winter weather closes I-5 north near Redding

REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 2 announced on social media Tuesday that northbound Interstate 5 is closed to all vehicles 10 miles north of Redding. The closure at Fawndale is due to “winter weather conditions and multiple vehicle spin outs,” according to Caltrans. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather Map & Radar At 1:20 […]
REDDING, CA
shastascout.org

Is The Stirring ‘Bethel-Lite?’: Pastor Nate Edwardson Responds

11.7.22 9:01 pm: We have updated this story to include Nate Edwardson’s role on the board of Moral Revolution. Redding Council candidate Josh Johnson has, at times, been lumped in with other “Bethel-affiliated” city council candidates this election season. That’s because some call the much smaller church Johnson attends, “Bethel-lite.” On Friday, Shasta Scout spoke with The Stirring’s Lead Pastor, Nate Edwardson, to learn more about what connections the church has with Bethel. We also asked both Edwardson and Johnson about The Stirring’s theological teachings and how they might impact Johnson’s city leadership. This interview has been curated for length and readability.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Shasta Street closed for railroad work next week in Redding

City of Redding officials said a portion of Shasta Street will be closed next week for the Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, Shasta Street will be closed between California and Oregon streets for construction with detours. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, weather permitting.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Sheriff: 2 dead, shooting suspect barricaded in Weaverville home

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE - CHP is confirming that law enforcement officials found the shooter dead when they entered the home. Action News Now is working to find out how and when the suspect died. Authorities have deployed several rounds of tear gas as they attempt to get...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County

SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought

SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him

REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested

REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
REDDING, CA

