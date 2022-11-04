Read full article on original website
shastascout.org
Meet Baron Browning For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
ijpr.org
Past protests led to heightened security at Shasta County elections office
The largely Republican county in far northern California has been the subject of national attention since the takeover of the county board of supervisors by a far-right majority earlier this year. Despite an angry mob showing up in June after several extremist candidates lost their elections, heightened security measures and...
actionnewsnow.com
Northbound I-5 reopens in Shasta County, trucks screened for chains
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. UPDATE 1 P.M. - Northbound Interstate 5 has reopened to vehicles heading north at the Fawndale exit, according to Caltrans. Caltrans said the winter weather conditions and multiple spin-outs closed the interstate Tuesday morning. Just before 1 p.m., Caltrans said northbound Interstate 5 reopened to vehicles. All...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
Winter weather closes I-5 north near Redding
REDDING, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans District 2 announced on social media Tuesday that northbound Interstate 5 is closed to all vehicles 10 miles north of Redding. The closure at Fawndale is due to “winter weather conditions and multiple vehicle spin outs,” according to Caltrans. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather Map & Radar At 1:20 […]
actionnewsnow.com
Sherri Papini expected to surrender and start serving prison sentence Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. - On Tuesday Sherri Papini is expected to surrender to start serving her 18 month prison sentence for lying to investigators about faking her kidnapping. The Shasta County woman was sentenced in September. The judge gave her 18 months. That's more than twice the sentence proposed by federal prosecutors.
shastascout.org
Is The Stirring ‘Bethel-Lite?’: Pastor Nate Edwardson Responds
11.7.22 9:01 pm: We have updated this story to include Nate Edwardson’s role on the board of Moral Revolution. Redding Council candidate Josh Johnson has, at times, been lumped in with other “Bethel-affiliated” city council candidates this election season. That’s because some call the much smaller church Johnson attends, “Bethel-lite.” On Friday, Shasta Scout spoke with The Stirring’s Lead Pastor, Nate Edwardson, to learn more about what connections the church has with Bethel. We also asked both Edwardson and Johnson about The Stirring’s theological teachings and how they might impact Johnson’s city leadership. This interview has been curated for length and readability.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
krcrtv.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Shasta Street closed for railroad work next week in Redding
City of Redding officials said a portion of Shasta Street will be closed next week for the Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. Starting Monday, Nov. 14, Shasta Street will be closed between California and Oregon streets for construction with detours. The closure is scheduled to be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, weather permitting.
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County homeowner catches burglary suspect on security cameras
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - One person was arrested after a homeowner reported that he could see someone breaking into his home on his surveillance cameras, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a report from a homeowner who was not home around 11:30 p.m. that...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews knock down mobile home fire in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Firefighters are at the scene of a mobile home fire in eastern Red Bluff, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said a home was burning on Belle Mill Road. The first call came in at 8:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes.
KSBW.com
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
actionnewsnow.com
Sheriff: 2 dead, shooting suspect barricaded in Weaverville home
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - 7:43 P.M. UPDATE - CHP is confirming that law enforcement officials found the shooter dead when they entered the home. Action News Now is working to find out how and when the suspect died. Authorities have deployed several rounds of tear gas as they attempt to get...
actionnewsnow.com
Man suffers burn injuries in early-morning house fire in Shasta County
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. - A home was damaged by fire early Monday morning in eastern Shasta County. According to fire personnel, the man who lives there made it out okay but suffered burn injuries. Public Information Officer Cheryl Buliavac with CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity said the man was taken to the hospital...
Higher water level at Lake Shasta is actually another sign of worsening drought
SHASTA LAKE, Shasta County -- As California hopes for some much-needed rainfall this week, it's hard to overstate just how much ground needs to be made up. The state is now in its third year of drought, and it's already the third stretch of drought years in the past two decades. The dry conditions are reflected in our state's reservoir levels. Lake Shasta is now at 31% of its total capacity or 58% of its historical average for this time of year. And while it may sound paradoxical, the reservoir is actually higher now than it was this time last year....
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Man kicks Redding officer, K9 detains him
REDDING, Calif. - A K9 helped bring a suspected thief into custody on Sunday evening in Redding, according to police. Officers said they responded to the Walgreens on Eureka Way shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday. An employee told officers the suspect, Andrew Whitley, stole several items. Whitley, 35, was...
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for over 700 PG&E customers in Cottonwood area Saturday
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Power is back on for 717 PG&E customers in the Cottonwood area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at around 3:56 p.m. The original power restoration time was 10:30 p.m. PG&E is investigating the cause of...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after breaking into home in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that a suspect was arrested after breaking into a home then running away Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 2900 block of Lake Redding Drive at around 4:24 a.m. to investigate a possible burglary. The home owners told police that they woke...
krcrtv.com
A winter storm warning is in effect for the Northstate Sunday-Wednesday, what to expect
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Fall is here, but is winter close behind? We have seen some drastic weather changes in the Northstate over these last few weeks, from triple-digit heat to a winter storm advisory! Let's look at what you can expect for the weather when planning for the weekend ahead.
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of rainbow-colored fentanyl seized in Redding, man arrested
REDDING, Calif. - A Weaverville man was arrested after officers located about two ounces of bright-colored fentanyl on Friday. The Redding Police Department arrested 43-year-old Fredrick Guidotti after officers located the fentanyl, 47 pills of oxycodone, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and money. Officers said Guidotti was arrested in the Westwood Village...
