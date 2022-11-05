Read full article on original website
Districts worry new state funding won't be enough for their school security needs
Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials recently announced $400 million in the funding for security measures in schools. Upgrading doors, windows, fencing and more. But some districts are worried about how far that money will truly go. There are more than a thousand districts in Texas. If you were...
Report: Indiana man fleeing police was dressed as Pikachu, riding lawnmower
ROACHDALE, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana man dressed as Pikachu was recently caught, but it wasn't by a Pokémon Trainer. Roachdale Police received a call on Halloween night about a man recklessly driving a modified lawnmower with a trailer attached. The responding deputy quickly realized it was no ordinary...
Why Texas Republicans still oppose Medicaid expansion
One afternoon in April 2021, state Sen. Nathan Johnson sprinted through the Texas Capitol building, determined to reach the House chamber in time to see history made. For the first time since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, the full Texas House was going to vote on a proposal to expand Medicaid, the program that provides health care to America’s poorest.
Panic buttons, automatic locks, and more proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
National political leaders stump through Texas ahead of midterm elections
National political leaders barnstormed through the Lone Star State this weekend to help Texans from both political parties make their final plea to voters on the eve of the midterm elections. First lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats, joined campaigns in Harris County while Republican House Minority...
