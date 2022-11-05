Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Kirby Smart's Postgame Handshake With Jenny Dell Goes Viral
Kirby Smart was understandably excited after the Bulldogs' massive win over Tennessee on Saturday. After the game came to a close with a 27-13 score in favor of Georgia, the head coach met on the field with CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell. He happily greeted the journalist with a strong handshake and pat on the back.
Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
Alabama Football: Polls punish Crimson Tide after LSU loss
After the overtime loss to LSU, Alabama Football dropped in the traditional polls. It is tempting to suggest the Crimson Tide is unfairly punished in the polls, given it has two SEC, road losses by a total of four points – one coming in overtime and the other on the last play of a game.
College Football Playoff rankings 2022: Projected Week 11 Top 25 after LSU upsets Alabama, Georgia routs Tennessee, Clemson upset
Georgia rolled Tennessee, LSU knocked off Alabama, Clemson got destroyed by Notre Dame and now the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings are shaken up. Many times, there are ultra-hyped matchups during given weeks of college football that ultimately fail to live up to expectations. We’ve seen that before even earlier this season. But with the hype surrounding Week 10, the week after the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, everything was even better than we could’ve expected.
New AP Top 25 Poll released after chaotic Week 10 of college football
A couple of big-time matchups got a lot of the attention in Week 10, but the excitement spread all throughout college football this weekend. Nine ranked teams fell during Week 10, and those chaotic results have impacted the AP Top 25 Poll in a big way. Georgia was the No....
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
Yardbarker
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL head coach headlines Auburn coaching candidates
There has been much discussion as to who will become the new head coach for the Auburn Tigers after Bryan Harsin was fired earlier this week. College football insider Pete Thamel discussed Auburn’s future on ESPN College Gameday on Saturday, and listed former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as a potential candidate.
Paul Finebaum: Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 after Week 10
Paul Finebaum has revealed his Rank and File Top 4 plus 1 following a Week 10 that had huge implications on the College Football Playoff. all suffered losses, with only the Volunteers thought to still have a chance at the dance. However, Finebaum isn’t bringing any of those teams into his Rank and File at the moment.
FOX Sports
College football Week 10 top plays: Alabama-LSU, Texas-Kansas State, more
Week 10 of the college football season has featured several incredible matchups thus far, and we've got you covered from start to finish!. Currently, No. 6 Alabama is up against No. 15 LSU in an all-important SEC tilt, while Texas takes on No. 13 Kansas State on FS1. Closing things out tonight, No. 10 UCLA faces Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET).
How high does Oregon jump? Predicting the top of the College Football Playoff rankings
Talk about a crazy day in the world of college football. A week after we saw some chaos take place in the top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season released on Tuesday, complete and utter destruction happened on Saturday. Fortunately for Oregon fans, the Ducks were not involved. Not only did No. 1 Tennessee lose to No. 3 Georgia, but No. 4 Clemson got blown out by an unranked Notre Dame, and No. 6 Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU. It’s safe to say that there’s going to be some movement in the CFP rankings this Tuesday night. As...
Big Ten power rankings after Week 10: B1G shakeup in overall rankings
The more it seems like we have a good handle on what the conference is, chaos ensues. The big story of the week was Michigan State — short-handed after what happened in Ann Arbor last week — upsetting ranked Illinois, severely hurting the Illini’s postseason prospects. The...
Yardbarker
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance
Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Ohio State football’s QB CJ Stroud absolutely roasted on Twitter for stinker vs. Northwestern
CJ Stroud, a Heisman Trophy candidate and star quarterback for Ohio State football, did not have a good day at the office for the Buckeyes in their ugly win over Northwestern. Forced to deal with swirling winds, Stroud did not look the part of a potential top-five NFL Draft pick, as he completed just 10 passes for 76 total yards while averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per attempt.
FSU Basketball Schedule Preview and Prediction
Projecting the Seminoles' record game by game with the season set to tip off.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Hugh Freeze During Arkansas-Liberty Game
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze is showing he still has what it takes to compete in the SEC. The Flames currently lead Arkansas 21-3 at halftime of their away-game matchup against the Razorbacks. Despite Freeze's recent contract extension with the Liberty program, the head coach has been named as a...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud back on top as 2022 Heisman frontrunner
Forecasting the Heisman Trophy is never easy. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two recent longshot Heisman winners, are proof that trying to predict the nation’s top college football player in August is a fool’s errand. One big moment or disappointing performance can make or break a Heisman campaign....
Yardbarker
No. 24 Dayton hungry ahead of opener vs. D-I newcomer Lindenwood
In a national college basketball landscape that tends to overlook and maybe even undervalue the Atlantic 10 Conference, there might be a tendency to label Dayton a "sleeper" or potential "surprise." The fact of the matter is this might be the most pressure-packed season in many years for the No....
College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd's No. 1 Team
Colin Cowherd knows who his top team in college football is following this Saturday's slate. Cowherd, who hosts The Herd on FS1 every weekday, thinks that Michigan is the best team in the country following its 52-17 win over Rutgers. "Michigan again kicked the Holy Hell out of ANOTHER tough-as-nails...
Comments / 0