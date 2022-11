Lucy E. Koehler, 87, of Marysville, formerly of Carrollton, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. She was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Scio, Ohio to the late Ernest and Mary Dutton Singhaus. A member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Carrollton, she...

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO