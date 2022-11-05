Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDM-TV
BPD returns to field off Broussard to investigate after ex-boyfriend leads them to body
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police officers returned Sunday afternoon to a field off Broussard Road to continue their investigation after a man led them to his ex-girlfriend's body Saturday night. Police say Jose Lopez, 37, of Beaumont, confessed to killing Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben...
myfoxzone.com
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange start GoFundMe after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother have started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at...
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway
HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
KFDM-TV
BPD: Suspect car in drive-by may be 2013-2015 silver Avalon
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting that injured a man is possibly a 2013-2015 silver Toyota Avalon. The man was inside a home in the 4300 block of Fonville where the homeowner's two children were also wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, October 29. Jaquetta Cotton told KFDM's Angel San Juan her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were treated at a hospital and released.
KFDM-TV
Officials hope to end the streak after 22 years of daily fatalities on Texas roads
BEAUMONT — November 7th marks 22 years with daily roadway related deaths. In the past few years it has been reported that approximately 10 people die daily in fatal crashes in Texas. Martin Gonzalez, P.E., District Engineer for the Beaumont District of TxDOT, Sheriff Zena Stephens, and MADD representative...
East Texas News
Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett
Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
Police: Woman missing since Wednesday has been located
According to a Clear Alert from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Marilu Lopez-Berrios was last seen at 5 a.m. Wednesday in 1200 block of San Jacinto St, Beaumont, Texas.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Man charged with murder after leading BPD to body of ex-girlfriend in field
BEAUMONT — A man is charged with murder and jailed in Jefferson County after leading Beaumont police to the body of his ex-girlfriend Saturday night in a field off Broussard Road near Tram. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. has set bond at $950,000 for Jose Lopez, 37,...
KFDM-TV
Police release image of car they believe may be linked to drive-by shooting on Fonville
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing images of a vehicle they say may be linked to a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Fonville, injuring a man in the same home where two children were struck in a drive-by a week ago. Police responded to a shots fire call at...
Harris County investigators confirm murder weapon used in 2019 Tomball woman's murder
Elizabeth "Liz" Barraza was shot and killed in her driveway almost four years ago while setting up a garage sale to pay for an anniversary trip.
Authorities find Houston-area ties in nationwide crackdown on catalytic converter theft
Authorities say an auto-part company was buying stolen catalytic converters, removing the precious metals, and selling it to make millions of dollars.
KPLC TV
CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
KFDM-TV
Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"
NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
Click2Houston.com
1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
East Texas News
Wagner arraigned for teen's death
Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
springhappenings.com
One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
KPLC TV
One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
Police search for gunman who shot employee at SW Houston taco truck
Officers found a man inside the taco truck who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Ex Houston Methodist Sugar Land employee charged after recording device found in hospital bathroom
Ben Aquino was arrested and remains in the Fort Bend Co. jail after a recording device was found in a hospital bathroom at Houston Methodist - Sugar Land.
