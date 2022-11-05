ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Click2Houston.com

Woman shot, killed in north Houston, HPD says; Investigation underway

HOUSTON – A woman has been pronounced dead after she was shot and killed in northwest Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Northborough at a gas station. HPD says a man reportedly approached the victim and...
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

BPD: Suspect car in drive-by may be 2013-2015 silver Avalon

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a suspect vehicle in a drive-by shooting that injured a man is possibly a 2013-2015 silver Toyota Avalon. The man was inside a home in the 4300 block of Fonville where the homeowner's two children were also wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night, October 29. Jaquetta Cotton told KFDM's Angel San Juan her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter were treated at a hospital and released.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Narcotics division stops gambling establishment in Leggett

Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, 29, of Beaumont, Monday. Chalamalasetty was charged with multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room on Aug. 30. Through a lengthy investigation, Chalamalasetty, was identified as owner and manager of the establishment and found to be funding the illegal game room in Leggett. Warrants were obtained on Chalamalasetty for possession of a gambling device, equipment or paraphernalia; gambling promotion; and keeping a gambling place.
LEGGETT, TX
KPLC TV

CPSO investigating incident on August Drive, suspect arrested

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish detectives are investigating an incident that occurred Saturday afternoon on August Drive. CPSO said the suspect identified as Donell Stephens was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Stephens was booked into the correctional center for aggravated assault with a fire arm, illegal...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Click2Houston.com

1 killed during deadly crash in north Harris Co., officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A person has been pronounced dead after a major crash took place in north Harris County on Saturday. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the crash took place on the Eastex Freeway at West Mount Houston. Authorities say multiple lanes on the highway were blocked following...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Wagner arraigned for teen's death

Roy Grant Wagner, 41 of The Woodlands, was arraigned Tuesday in the 258th District Court before visiting Judge Larry Standley of Harris County. Wagner was indicted by a Polk County grand jury in September for the felony charges of murder, manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid (fatality collision) stemming from the Sept. 24, 2021 crash on FM 350 South which took the life of 18-year-old Livingston High School Senior Cole Overstreet.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
springhappenings.com

One Dead in Shooting at Gas Station Near Louetta & Holzwarth

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales says one person is confirmed deceased at a gas station in the 2000 block of Louetta Road. It is unknown the details surrounding the shooting. This is an active and developing scene. Homicide investigators are responding. —————— Incident Type: Shooting. Incident...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

One killed in head-on crash in Jeff Davis Parish

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A two-vehicle crash on I-10 West near the Lacassine exit (LA 101) caused the death of one driver, according to Louisiana State Police. Police responded to the crash shortly after 6:45 p.m. The crash claimed the life of Gay Dale Ferguson, 61, of Orange, Tx.
ORANGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX

