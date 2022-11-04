Read full article on original website
Related
nftevening.com
NFT Platform Babylons To Launch Its Official NFT Collection
Leading NFT and GameFi marketplace, Babylons is all set to drop its official NFT collection. The PFP collection, featuring high-end artwork, promises to give holders a slew of benefits. What’s more, prior to the official NFT drop, the platform will launch a free-to-mint NFT collection for its growing Web3 community.
nftevening.com
Phantom Galaxies Play and Earn Event Is Live!
Phantom Galaxies’ first-ever play-and-earn event ‘Astrafite Rush’ is currently live! Animoca Brands and Blowfish Studios announced on November 4, 2022, that the event has begun. The 6-week event will last until December 14 and be broken up into 6 cycles. In addition, players will have the chance to earn rewards for the first time in-game.
Comments / 0