Phantom Galaxies’ first-ever play-and-earn event ‘Astrafite Rush’ is currently live! Animoca Brands and Blowfish Studios announced on November 4, 2022, that the event has begun. The 6-week event will last until December 14 and be broken up into 6 cycles. In addition, players will have the chance to earn rewards for the first time in-game.

9 HOURS AGO