Circuit of the Americas transforms into holiday wonderland
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Circuit of the Americas, a premier sports and entertainment destination, is gearing up to host The Peppermint Parkway , a drive-thru holiday spectacular.
Tickets are now on sale for the mile-long lights display, which will be at COTA from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.
The holiday tradition, created in 2020, was designed to provide a COVID-friendly experience and is expanding its in-person attractions at Peppermint Plaza. The Peppermint Plaza can be visited before and after the car ride and offers 11 in-person activities, which include: amusement rides, a new holiday market, a new fudge shop, a zipline, and more. Also debuting is a holiday tree farm in the new “Wonder Woods.”
The COTA racetrack will take vehicles through 20 turns around the track through the millions of lights.
Ticket packages start at $35 and can be purchased online or at the gate unless sold out.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 0