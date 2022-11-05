ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Don Ames
1d ago

What I read.from this is conflict resolution is not being taught at home or the school. PEOPLE ESPECIALLY PARENTS HEAR ME NOW. It's better to teach your children respect now before they enter the adult world and learn the hard way.

FOX8 News

3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Woman dies after being hit by train in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m. on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road. According to police, it happened on railroad tracks and involved a train. Police say a woman was walking west on the tracks when an Amtrak train...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Car crashes into home on Peach Orchard Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car hit a home in Greensboro earlier this afternoon. The crash happened on Peach Orchard Drive. The driver suffered minor injuries. Greensboro Fire Department helped the driver as they were briefly stuck after the crash. They have been treated at the hospital.
GREENSBORO, NC
