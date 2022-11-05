Read full article on original website
Don Ames
1d ago
What I read.from this is conflict resolution is not being taught at home or the school. PEOPLE ESPECIALLY PARENTS HEAR ME NOW. It's better to teach your children respect now before they enter the adult world and learn the hard way.
Woman accused of assaulting two Grimsley High School students speaks out
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the three women accused of assaulting two students outside of Grimsley High School is telling her side of the story. At last check, Laquita Sims had posted her $2,500 bond a judge gave her Friday afternoon. It was a huge drop from the $100,000 bond she received when she […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Forsyth County, sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Kernersville Monday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call about a shooting Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Weatherton Drive, off of Union Cross Road in Kernersville. […]
3 adults charged after trespassing at Grimsley High School, allegedly assaulting students: Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a report of trespassing and assault on a Guilford County Schools campus, according to the district. A representative for Guilford County Schools says that the Greensboro Police Department is currently investigating a report that three adults, including a parent, and a middle school student trespassed onto the campus […]
Teen shot in ‘suspicious vehicle’ by Greensboro officer charged
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, […]
WRAL
Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic
DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
Burlington police launch investigation over potentially ‘suspicious’ death
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was found dead, and officers are investigating the case as “suspicious,” according to the Burlington Police Department. At 7:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of cardiac arrest on the 600 block of Broad Street. At the scene, officers found 45-year-old Andrew Daniel unresponsive. “The investigation is ongoing, […]
Inmate escapes from correctional center in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington early Monday morning. They ask that if anyone has any information or sees Porche, do […]
Mom, grandma, aunt arrested after fight at Grimsley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said on Thursday afternoon, three adult non-students came onto Grimsley's campus and assisted their family members in an assault against two Grimsley students. A viewer sent WFMY the video of the fight. The school resource officer was made aware that the three adults were...
WXII 12
Woman dies after being hit by train in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m. on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road. According to police, it happened on railroad tracks and involved a train. Police say a woman was walking west on the tracks when an Amtrak train...
WXII 12
Text messages raise concern at Thomasville Middle School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department said it’s investigating two text messages raising concern among two students at Thomasville Middle School, that’s according to the Thomasville School District. The district did not share any specifics about those texts, but they said two students were concerned and...
Man in critical condition after shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting, after a man was injured. Police arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center at 2:11 a.m. Sunday to find a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was taken to the hospital by two...
3 family members arrested for allegedly trespassing, assisting in fight in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A grandmother, mother and aunt were arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly trespassing on a high school campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, to assist in a fight. According to WXII, the Greensboro Police Department said that on Thursday around 12:40 p.m., three adults later identified as Laquita...
‘It doesn’t want to be torn down’: An unsettling look into the old Central Carolina Convalescent Hospital in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Not every ghost story searches for an audience. While ghost stories become widespread local legends, like the story of Lydia’s Bridge or the Lawson family murders, others live only in the whispers of families or coworkers. It’s the dark recesses behind the basement stairs or that first anxious glance you steal […]
Greensboro officer shoots passenger during ‘suspicious vehicle’ investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer shot a person after approaching a “suspicious vehicle” during a patrol, according to police. At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street. There was a person in the […]
'I felt so helpless' | Greensboro woman shares how Alzheimer's impacted her family
GREENSBORO, N.C. — November is Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, nearly 200,000 people live with the disease in North Carolina. The disease hits close to home for one Greensboro woman. Curleen Johnson lost both her mother and brother to Alzheimer's. She uses her voice to...
wfmynews2.com
Driver goes through two Greensboro homes
A driver crashed into a transformer and two Greensboro homes Sunday. Fire officials said the driver should be okay. The homes have some serious repairs to get done.
WXII 12
Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
WXII 12
Car crashes into home on Peach Orchard Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A car hit a home in Greensboro earlier this afternoon. The crash happened on Peach Orchard Drive. The driver suffered minor injuries. Greensboro Fire Department helped the driver as they were briefly stuck after the crash. They have been treated at the hospital.
Suspect identified, facing charges after shooting in Greensboro on W. Market Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The suspect in a Greensboro shooting on West Market Street has been identified and is facing multiple charges. 18-year-old Johnmaine Lamont Rogers is facing charges after a person was taken to the hospital. Greensboro police were on the scene of the shooting in downtown Friday. It...
Autumn and Gustav | Families of Greensboro double homicide victims want answers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The families of two young people shot and killed in Greensboro in January are begging for someone to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest. "I just want somebody to come clean," said Erica Watkins, the mother of Autumn Miller. Autumn Miller and...
