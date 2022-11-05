ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

The Oakland Press

Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep

BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Birmingham Groves scores 26 unanswered points to beat Seaholm for district title

BIRMINGHAM — Five defensive takeaways, plus 26 unanswered points added up to a come-from-behind district championship win for visiting Birmingham Groves Friday, as the Falcons defeated their cross-town rival, Birmingham Seaholm, 26-12. Two second-half touchdowns that nearly stretched the length of the field helped expand Groves’ modest, one-point halftime lead, while its defense found new ways to prevent the Maples from further scoring.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Long time coming: Adams beats Rockford, 2-0, in D1 title game to claim first state championship since ’99

COMSTOCK PARK — Jackson Craft thought about holding on to the ball. Instead, he decided to hold onto the trophy. The Rochester Adams junior captain was trapped in the corner of the field, with just over four minutes to play in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game against Rockford, but rather than sit on the 1-0 lead, he spun to the end line and delivered a centering pass that Matthew Vostriakov converted into a goal that all but sealed the deal.
ROCKFORD, IL
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County investing $20M in local parks and recreation

Oakland County officials Wednesday announced a collaboration with local communities to invest more than $20 million in parks and outdoor recreation facilities. Officials made the announcement at Beech Woods Park in Southfield, but it also affects parks and facilities in Pontiac, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Royal Oak Township and Hazel Park.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies

DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Gubernatorial candidates look to finish campaigns in Macomb, Oakland counties

With two days to go before voters make their selections, teams for the Democrats and Republicans top of the tickets in Michigan focused on Macomb and Oakland counties for their final campaign push. In Macomb County, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon on Sunday attended get-out-the-vote rally appearances in Shelby Township...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Nov. 6 and beyond

• Michigan Celebrates Small Business is accepting nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. Nominations are open until Nov. 15, michigancelebrates.org. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes program. Through Nov. 26, anyone can submit a selfie photo taken at an Oakland County small business that they consider to be a “local gem” for a chance at winning a $1,000 first prize or $500 second prize. The prize money is being provided by Genisys Credit Union. Entries should be submitted to www.OakGov.com/ShopSmall.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships

Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
DETROIT, MI

