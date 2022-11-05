Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Gabe Zeldes’ ‘cycle’ leads Country Day to D5 district title over Notre Dame Prep
BIRMINGHAM — Gabe Zeldes had football’s version of the cycle on Friday night, and Birmingham Detroit Country Day is sure glad he did. The senior scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams to lead the Yellowjackets past an outsized, but scrappy, Notre Dame Prep team in a Division 5 district final, 35-19. “He’s a big-time playmaker,” Country Day coach Dan MacLean said of Zeldes. “He’s a kid that sometimes struggles with his focus, but he’s a kid that can do it all when he puts his mind to it. He’s come through with a lot of big plays for us all season.”
The Oakland Press
Birmingham Groves scores 26 unanswered points to beat Seaholm for district title
BIRMINGHAM — Five defensive takeaways, plus 26 unanswered points added up to a come-from-behind district championship win for visiting Birmingham Groves Friday, as the Falcons defeated their cross-town rival, Birmingham Seaholm, 26-12. Two second-half touchdowns that nearly stretched the length of the field helped expand Groves’ modest, one-point halftime lead, while its defense found new ways to prevent the Maples from further scoring.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 2 football district final between Birmingham Seaholm and Birmingham Groves
Birmingham Groves defeated Birmingham Seaholm 26-12 in a Division 2 district final on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Marrogy’s big plays lead Rice past No. 5 Walled Lake Western, 30-22, in D3 district title game
WALLED LAKE — Blake Marrogy made plays with his feet, all night. He made plays with his arm. And, when Birmingham Brother Rice needed it the most, he made a play with his hands, too. With his defense working hard to keep an explosive Walled Lake Western offense in...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 5 football district final between Country Day and Notre Dame Prep
Detroit Country Day defeated Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 35-19, to win the Division 5 district title in the game played on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Country Day.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 boys soccer final between Rochester Adams and Rockford
The Rockford Rams may have had the shorter trip to the Division 1 finals site at Comstock Park, but Rochester Adams certainly had a happier bus ride home, after winning 2-0, to secure the Highlanders’ first state title since 1999.
The Oakland Press
Long time coming: Adams beats Rockford, 2-0, in D1 title game to claim first state championship since ’99
COMSTOCK PARK — Jackson Craft thought about holding on to the ball. Instead, he decided to hold onto the trophy. The Rochester Adams junior captain was trapped in the corner of the field, with just over four minutes to play in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game against Rockford, but rather than sit on the 1-0 lead, he spun to the end line and delivered a centering pass that Matthew Vostriakov converted into a goal that all but sealed the deal.
MLive.com
Belleville takes down Saline in high-scoring district final
BELLEVILLE — Late in the second quarter, Belleville lost a fumble. Then the Tigers had a drive stopped by halftime. So technically, there’s room for Belleville to improve on offense — just not a lot of room.
Jett Howard soars as Michigan basketball runs to 88-75 exhibition win over Ferris State
After a season in which Michigan basketball’s offense frequently bogged down on a lack of outside shooting, the Wolverines hoped an influx of new wings would make their attack jet-powered. Make that Jett-powered. Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard and a four-star prospect who chose his...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games
Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
The Oakland Press
University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club ‘The Friars’ to perform in Waterford Twp.
Tuesday Musicale of Greater Pontiac announces that their Fall Fundraiser will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road in Waterford Township. This year’s program will feature The Friars, an a cappella subset of the University of...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County investing $20M in local parks and recreation
Oakland County officials Wednesday announced a collaboration with local communities to invest more than $20 million in parks and outdoor recreation facilities. Officials made the announcement at Beech Woods Park in Southfield, but it also affects parks and facilities in Pontiac, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Royal Oak Township and Hazel Park.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Education Leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. Dies
DETROIT — Detroit education leader Tyrone E. Winfrey Sr. passed away Saturday, November 5 according to public social media postings by his children. Winfrey served as Executive Director of Community Outreach for Detroit Public Schools Community District. He also served in prior years as the President of Detroit Board of Education.
The Oakland Press
Gubernatorial candidates look to finish campaigns in Macomb, Oakland counties
With two days to go before voters make their selections, teams for the Democrats and Republicans top of the tickets in Michigan focused on Macomb and Oakland counties for their final campaign push. In Macomb County, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon on Sunday attended get-out-the-vote rally appearances in Shelby Township...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Detroit deli, but jackpot swells to just under $2 billion
While no one struck it big and the Powerball jackpot moved to $1.9 billion, someone in Detroit is $1 million richer after buying a ticket with all five white balls.
wkzo.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Detroit; Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.9 billion
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No one matched all six numbers to win Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot, but one Michigan Lottery player is $1 million richer after the drawing. The player matched the five white balls drawn Saturday night – 28-45-53-56-69 – to win a $1 million prize....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 6 and beyond
• Michigan Celebrates Small Business is accepting nominations for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award. Nominations are open until Nov. 15, michigancelebrates.org. • Oakland County has launched a new sweepstakes program. Through Nov. 26, anyone can submit a selfie photo taken at an Oakland County small business that they consider to be a “local gem” for a chance at winning a $1,000 first prize or $500 second prize. The prize money is being provided by Genisys Credit Union. Entries should be submitted to www.OakGov.com/ShopSmall.
Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships
Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
michiganradio.org
Wayne Co. judge to decide secretary of state candidate's challenge to Detroit absentee ballots
A Wayne County judge is expected to rule Monday in a court case challenging thousands of absentee ballots already dropped off in Detroit. The challenge was filed by the Republican candidate for Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo. The lawsuit targets absentee ballots turned in by Detroit voters. Karamo says...
Suspect in assault that led to fatal hit-and-run is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – A man accused of choking a man who was driving is a former Michigan State University football player and WWE wrestler, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. The alleged assault led to a fatal hit-and-run when another passenger fled the vehicle, authorities said. It all...
