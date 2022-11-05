Jury finds JPD officers used excessive force in Crystalline Barnes’ killing, but qualified immunity shields them from liability

Read full article on original website
Steven A. Dale
2d ago
nowhere is a law about qualified immunity show me in the law where it says officers have qualified immunity there is none
Reply(2)
14
Debra Boyum-Curtis
2d ago
SAD!! NO ONE should be above the law! It doesn’t make sense. They really need to do the right thing for this family.
Reply(1)
12
Heavy B
2d ago
Don’t act a fool and you won’t get shot! Hasn’t anyone figured this out yet. I’ve never been shot at by police but then again I don’t go around breaking the law and running from police! Boom 💥
Reply(4)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mississippi man face life in prison after being found guilty of assault of federal law enforcement officer
Following a three-day trial, a federal jury in Jackson returned a guilty verdict against a Jackson man for assault on a law enforcement officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head. Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded...
“How much are they actually protecting us?”: Delivery drivers concerned after fatal shooting of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a Door Dash driver was killed in Jackson this week, workers in the delivery industry said it’s becoming more dangerous to do their jobs in Jacksons. “And I’m like, sometimes when I do go pick up in Jackson and I’m like, well, who am I picking up? What am I […]
Three arrested for shooting death of Door Dash driver
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested three juveniles in connection to the fatal shooting of a Door Dash driver in Jackson. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said the three suspects were arrested after a chase on Friday, November 4. They’re also linked to another shooting that happened last week in Jackson. The Door Dash […]
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced 20 years in federal prison for shooting law enforcement officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for assault on a federal law enforcement officer. Demario Lamar Cotton, 40, was arrested by the FBI on June 28, 2021, for shooting an agent from the Jackson office with a rifle after firing multiple shots at law enforcement vehicles during a traffic stop near Oaklawn and El Paso Street.
WLBT
3 juveniles arrested in connection with killing a delivery driver in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the Wednesday night shooting death of a food delivery driver in the Belhaven community. Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey confirms the arrests were made Friday and that the suspects were being interrogated. “My team has been...
WLBT
Dozens come out to honor and pay their respects to fallen JPD Officer, Corporal Michael Tarrio
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A young, energetic officer who gave his all serving and protecting his community…. That’s how the Jackson Police Department is describing Corporal Michael Tarrio. On Thursday, dozens gathered to honor the 36-year-old who died in a motorcycle accident last week. Tarrio was a patrol officer...
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
WLBT
Canton city leaders ask for ruling on apartment complex
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is asking for a judge to issue a ruling condemning the Meadows Apartments. This comes after city leaders say the complex has several code violations that pose life-threatening hazards. “I heard it was getting shut down, but it just wasn’t confirmed, but...
WLBT
‘Shocks the conscience’: Judge denies bond for man charged with setting his girlfriend on fire, killing her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man charged with murder for allegedly dousing his girlfriend with gas and setting her on fire was denied bond Tuesday in Jackson Municipal Court. Clarence O’Reilly appeared before Judge June Hardwick Wednesday morning, less than a day after he turned himself into police. O’Reilly’s...
WLBT
Body found in Jackson home after crews battle fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson firefighters are investigating after a body was discovered inside a Jackson home. Investigators say the blaze broke out around 11:35 p.m. Sunday on East Westhaven Drive. The flames were extinguished less than 30 minutes later and Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said a body was...
WLBT
Clinton businessman tied to Hinds Co. embezzlement scheme set to go to trial in January
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton businessman tied to an election grant embezzling scheme in Hinds County is expected to have his day in court early next year. A judge has set a January 23, 2023, trial date for Cedric Cornelius. The trial is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hinds County Courthouse.
vicksburgnews.com
Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road
A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
kicks96news.com
An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake
12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
WLBT
WATCH LIVE: Mayor urges voter participation, discusses water woes in weekly media briefing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is holding his weekly press briefing Monday to provide new information on the latest city initiatives. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
Man accused of severely burning woman now wanted for murder
A man accused of severely burning a woman is now wanted for her murder. Clarence O’Reilly was arrested on Sept. 9 by Jackson police on charges of aggravated assault in connection with severely burning Leslie Brooks during a domestic incident on Ash Street in Jackson. Brooks had been sent...
Comments / 24