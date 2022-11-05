Point Pleasant beats Fairmont Senior in state semifinals, 3-0; all fans ejected from match in 2nd half

Read full article on original website
West Virginia women complete run to Big 12 tourney title, punch NCAA ticket
West Virginia’s fifth Big 12 Tournament title in women’s soccer may have been its most significant. The Mountaineers entered the tournament clearly on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble but left it with an automatic bid, defeating TCU, 1-0, in the Big 12 title game on a ridiculous overtime goal from Jordan Brewster on Sunday.
Heat Take LC Senior League Basketball Tournament Championship
The Lewis County Senior League tournament found the Heat, Wildcats, Bucks, and Raptors facing off in a double elimination competition. In the first round of the tournament, game 1 featured the 1st seeded Heat vs the 4th seeded Raptors with the Heat pulling off a big win. In game 2 of the first round, the 2nd seeded Wildcats played the 3rd seeded Bucks with the Bucks upsetting the Wildcats and capturing the win.
Improbable comeback lifts Trailblazers past Rio
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — For the opening two sets of Friday night's River States Conference women's volleyball matchup, the University of Rio Grande steamrolled host Ohio Christian University. Then, just as quickly, the wheels fell off the RedStorm's wagon.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Iowa State Team Arrival II 11/5/22
West Virginia heads to the locker room to prepare for the Iowa State game. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Searching For a Spark
AMES, IA -- West Virginia is a football team desperately in need of a spark. As such, its backup quarterback Garrett Greene, is the best candidate to try to provide it. This should not be read as a condemnation of starting quarterback J.T. Daniels. The two-time transfer has battled hard and played well at various times this year. He's taken big hits without complaint and been as much of a steadying influence as a newcomer can be to the program. However, after Saturday's moribund offensive performance in the 31-14 loss to Iowa State, something else has to be tried.
'Several' injured, two entrapped following two-vehicle accident on Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Several individuals will be transported for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident at Jerry Dove Drive in front of Fairmont Federal Credit Union, according to Harrison/Taylor 911. Two patients were reported to be entrapped after one of the vehicles rolled over on it's top...
Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, former Clarksburg, West Virginia, mayor, passes away at 78
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Ann Heflin Bailey, 78, of Morgantown, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born September 4, 1944, in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late William Claire and Ethel B. Coughanor Heflin. Margaret was...
Ricky Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Ricky Allen Sisler, 52, of Friendsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a sudden illness. Born March 9, 1970, in Oakland, he was the son of Elaine Marie (Frantz) Sisler and the late Marlin Foster “Sox” Sisler.
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools continuing real-world job experience opportunities
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 20 students between Liberty High School and Lincoln High School learned about Harrison County Schools' completer program — W.O.R.K. — recently. United High School Job coaches Jan Snell and Matthew McCullough presented information about the Work Opportunities Resources Knowledge program.
Bridgeport, West Virginia, to hold public meeting on Civic Center grounds master plan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public meeting to discuss the master plan for the Benedum Civic Center grounds from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Benedum Civic Center, 164 W. Main St. The purpose is to present two conceptual...
Marion County, West Virginia, officials ready to open polls on Election Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County residents who didn't participate in early voting will have 13 hours on Tuesday to cast their ballot at their designated precinct. The polls at Marion County's 28 precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
'There's so much interest in West Virginia': Economic Development staff small in numbers, big in results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — In early January, Nucor Corp. announced plans to build a sheet steel mill in Mason County — a nearly $3 billion project that has been touted as the largest single capital investment in state history. The historic project received attention from around the...
Pennsylvanian admits siphoning off $3.5M from West Virginia holding company
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 60-year-old Pennsylvanian who was to operate a company to construct commercial buildings for a Morgantown holding company siphoned off $3.5 million over about six years. That's according to a stipulation contained in a plea agreement entered into by defendant Michael D. Allen, of...
Morgantown (West Virginia) Police investigating downtown shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut St. and Fayette St. Officers on foot heard multiple gunshots coming from that area and responded immediately, according to a press release from the department.
Shift to single delegate districtions causes confusion in some West Virginia counties
On Tuesday, West Virginians will vote in new districts after the state redistricting in 2021. For some voters, it will be the first time they elect only one delegate to the House. West Virginia was one of 10 states to still use multi-member districts in the House of Delegates. Monongalia...
Robert Landon
FRIENDSVILLE — Robert McCelland Landon, 91, of Friendsville passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Cherry Hill Assisted Living, Accident. Born Oct. 23, 1931, in Mtn. Lake Park, he was the son of the late William Edward and Sicela Alta (Martin) Landon.
Linda Lee Harding
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Linda Lee Harding on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Linda is survived by family: James Edward Harding, children Evan and Rebekah Harding, Troy and Leigh Hartung (Harding); and grandchildren, Grant and Olivia Hartung.
Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year raises $500,000
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The 58th annual Mon Health Medical Center Ball of the Year was held on Nov. 5, bringing in funds totaling $500,000 to support the Progressing Through Postpartum Program (P3). The program is the first of its kind in West Virginia, and one of only 15 in the nation.
Norma Sisler
FRIENDSVILLE — Norma Eloise Sisler, 77, of Friendsville, died Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at UPMC Western Maryland, Cumberland. Born Nov. 7, 1944, in Friendsville, she was the daughter of the late Cecil and Norma (Davis) Savage.
Mon Health Heart & Vascular welcomes Dr. Matthew Cindric
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center recently announced the addition of Dr. Matthew Cindric, FACS, to its team of physicians. Dr. Cindric will be practicing as a vascular surgeon at the Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center location in Morgantown.
