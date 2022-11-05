Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says Twitter Is Losing $4M A Day & Says Layoffs Will Save $400M A Year – Update
UPDATED with latest Elon Musk comments: If nothing else, it’s apparent that Elon Musk enjoys using the social media network he recently bought for $44 billion. The self-titled “Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator” announced in his sixth tweet of the day that the platform is currently losing “over $4M/day.” The revelation came by way of explaining his decision to today begin cutting what by some estimates will be 50% of the company’s approximately 7,500 employees. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” wrote Musk late Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Complaint...
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
More than a million Twitter accounts have been deactivated or suspended in the week since Elon Musk's takeover, report says
Almost 900,000 users have deactivated their Twitter accounts since Elon Musk took over. That's according to analysis by Bot Sentinel, first reported by the MIT Technology Review. A further 497,000 accounts have been suspended in the days since Musk's takeover was finalized. An analysis of Twitter accounts suggests that more...
Autoblog
Elon Musk jokes to billionaires about overpaying for Twitter as he conducts mass layoffs
Elon Musk joked about overpaying for Twitter during a surprise appearance at a conference for wealthy people in New York City as his new social media company started mass layoffs. Speaking at the Baron Investment Conference, an annual extravaganza for well-heeled clients of Baron Capital, the billionaire enterprenuer admitted that...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s Twitter faces lawsuit over upcoming mass layoffs
Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has triggered a class-action lawsuit against the social media company. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in a San Francisco court, with Twitter workers claiming that the company was violating federal and California law by terminating them without enough notice. A recently leaked email to...
Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back
Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Elon Musk announces Twitter mass layoffs to begin Friday
The reduction, which will be delivered by email, comes as the new Twitter CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of staff
Elon Musk: Sacked Twitter employees offered three-month payoff
Twitter employees who lost their jobs have been offered a three month payoff, according to Elon Musk, who said the company is losing more than 4.0 million US dollars (£3.5 million) a day. The social media company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions as...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark
Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs, saying staff given three months’ pay
Elon Musk has defended the mass layoffs at Twitter by saying axed employees received a three-month payment from the company, which is losing more than $4m a day. The company began widespread staff cuts around the world on Friday, with suggestions that as many as half of its more than 7,500 staff could lose their jobs.
Elon Musk: Billionaire says he had had ‘no choice’ over firings as Twitter losing $4m per day
Elon Musk said he had “no choice” but to fire around 3,700 Twitter employees worldwide as the company is losing $4m per day. The billionaire took to Twitter to break his silence on the firings on Friday afternoon. “Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice...
Twitter sued for mass layoffs with zero notice days after Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter Inc. was sued Thursday for a plan abruptly eliminating 3,700 jobs, just days after Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company.
Android Headlines
Elon Musk talks about Twitter layoffs, long-form text & "parody" accounts
Twitter’s CEO Elon Musk is arguably the most active person on the social network these days. He frequently posts new tweets with updates on what is happening at the company and what is there to come. Over the weekend, he announced multiple new features and changes for Twitter and also addressed the public regarding the ongoing mass layoff.
blockchain.news
Twitter Sued Amid Musk's Plans to Lay Off 50% of Employees
Elon Musk might be the new owner of the social media giant, Twitter Inc, but he sure isn’t getting off on the right footing. The company has recently been sued through a class action lawsuit that seeks to prohibit the firm from laying off over 50% of its staff as planned.
The Verge
Elon Musk’s Twitter layoffs leave whole teams gutted
Elon Musk has now purged roughly half of Twitter’s 7,500 employee base, leaving whole teams totally or near completely gutted, including those tasked with defending against election misinformation ahead of the US midterms next week, The Verge has learned. The areas of Twitter impacted the most by Musk’s cuts...
SpaceX Adds Data Restrictions for Starlink Power Users
Elon Musk's SpaceX introduced restrictions to its Starlink internet service to curtail data drains of power users. The company added a new policy on data use that will result in "slower speeds" for customers who use one terabyte of data per month during "peak hours." SpaceX's Starlink team wrote in...
Elon Musk To Lay Off 50% Of Twitter Workforce On Friday
Thousands of Twitter employees might be spending their last day on the job. Elon Musk is reportedly planning to cut Twitter's workforce in half, laying off roughly 3,700 employees. The layoffs will be announced Friday and workers will be given 60 days severance pay, according to a report in Bloomberg.
Meta Shares Up on Report It's Set to Begin Mass Layoffs
Shares of Facebook owner Meta rose Monday following a Wall Street Journal report over the weekend saying the company could start mass layoffs as soon as Wednesday. The layoffs could impact thousands of employees, according to the Journal. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on the company's last earnings call that by...
Twitter: Elon Musk defends mass layoffs, says he had ‘no choice’ but to make cuts
Elon Musk has defended the mass layoffs that saw half of Twitter’s almost 8,000 workers sacked, saying “unfortunately, there is no choice”. Despite making cuts, the world’s richest man insisted that the social media platform’s commitment to moderation remained “absolutely unchanged” but blamed daily losses of $4 million for the sackings.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0