Navasota, TX

KBTX.com

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros' win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
HOUSTON, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
HEARNE, TX
KAGS

Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM CANCELLED

Update @ 2:30 p.m.: Due to a strong chance of severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Friday), the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham has been cancelled. Original Story @ 9:30 a.m.: Tomorrow (Friday) marks the return of the monthly Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham, but this month’s event will see some changes.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
BRYAN, TX
cw39.com

Windy afternoon ahead of severe storms tonight

KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS

Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy

Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KATY, TX
KBTX.com

Police investigating rollover crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CUBS SET BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME

The Brenham Cub Football Team has set their Bi-District Round playoff game. The Cubs, who are the District 10-5A Division II runners-up, will face Dayton, who are the third place team from District 9-5A Division II, on Friday at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning...
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan and College Station local news

