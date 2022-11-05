Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Brazos Valley companies highlighted in 2022 Aggie 100
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The McFerrin Center of Entrepreneurship includes 16 Brazos County companies in it's list of 100 fastest growing companies that are led by University graduates in 2022. To compile this list of companies the McFerrin Center uses the percentage of compound annual growth in sales and...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
LBAA to host profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3
BRYAN, Texas — The LBAA will be hosting a profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There will be live music from Brickyard Kane, craft beer and food from the Blackwater Draw food truck, a silent auction at the event, and more.
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
kwhi.com
FIRST FRIDAY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN BRENHAM CANCELLED
Update @ 2:30 p.m.: Due to a strong chance of severe thunderstorms tomorrow (Friday), the First Friday Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham has been cancelled. Original Story @ 9:30 a.m.: Tomorrow (Friday) marks the return of the monthly Farmer and Artisan Market in downtown Brenham, but this month’s event will see some changes.
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations works through the night to make Astros Championship Shirts
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the final out in the World Series, the work began at C.C. Creations, making thousands of officially licensed Astros championship shirts. The warehouse in Bryan was buzzing with workers hours after the game ended to meet the needs of fans wanting to celebrate the win with the same shirts the players wore immediately after the game ended.
Celebrate international diversity with Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Worldfest is showcasing a wide range of cultures through a ton of different events in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate international diversity by viewing cultural displays, performances and trying delicious food. Promoting and celebrating international diversity...
Alex Bregman wants Katy ISD to cancel classes for the Astros victory parade
HOUSTON — What's normally 'Houston versus Everybody' is now Houston versus Katy. As several school districts canceled classes Monday for the Houston Astros victory parade, a couple of districts aren't following suit. The most notable one is Katy ISD, which is the third-largest district in the area. Taking things...
cw39.com
Windy afternoon ahead of severe storms tonight
KIAH (CW39) – This afternoon will be a windy one across the state all in preps of the cold front passing through SE Texas tonight. A wind advisory is issued for San Angelo, Midland/ Odessa as winds will be gusting up to 50-55 mph. There are also isolated High Wind Warning across the western part of the state meaning that gusts can reach 60-70 mph at times.
kwhi.com
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
Bryan Animal Center at capacity and in need of help
BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Animal Center announced that they are at capacity and do not have any space in their dog hall on Oct. 27. They are in desperate need of help from the community to clear up some space and save lives. You can visit the animal...
News Channel 25
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop
NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key...
Five CSISD musicians named as finalists for Brazos Valley youth concerto competition
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five College Station ISD musicians have been named as finalists for the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra (FASO) 22nd Annual Youth Concerto Competition, according to a press release from the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Freshman Jerry Hsieh of...
Santa's Wonderland College Station and Aggieland Humane Society host first-ever Paws & Claws Pet Photo event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The holidays are right around the corner, and Santa's Wonderland in College Station has announced an event to benefit the Aggieland Humane Society on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20. Bring a furry friend to Santa's Wonderland to have a professional portrait taken of...
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
Temptation's Bite bread shop is now open in Katy
Temptation's Bite opened in Katy on Oct. 27. (Courtesy Temptation's Bite) Temptation’s Bite, a bakery located at 19901 Kingsland Blvd. in Katy, is now open as of Oct. 27. The shop sells a variety of breads inspired by the head chef’s Venezuelan background. 832-768-8081. www.temptationsbite.com.
KBTX.com
Police investigating rollover crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating a crash Sunday afternoon along the frontage road of Highway 6. It happened around 4 p.m. on the northbound frontage road of SH 6 at Southwest Parkway. All lanes on the northbound frontage road are closed at this time. Drivers...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CUBS SET BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFF GAME
The Brenham Cub Football Team has set their Bi-District Round playoff game. The Cubs, who are the District 10-5A Division II runners-up, will face Dayton, who are the third place team from District 9-5A Division II, on Friday at 7:30pm at Cub Stadium. KWHI will broadcast the game live beginning...
