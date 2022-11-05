Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
nbcboston.com
2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed
Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
nbcboston.com
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Man, 38, Killed in Taunton Shooting
A Massachusetts man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Taunton, officials said. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Taunton police officers responded to a 911 call around 1:38 a.m. for a reported shooting at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets and found Ross Copeland bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.
nbcboston.com
Person Fatally Shot in Brockton
A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
nbcboston.com
State Trooper Injured in I-93 Crash in Randolph, Temporarily Closing Part of Highway
A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured Sunday in a crash on Interstate 93 in Randolph. According to state police, the trooper was conscious and alert following the crash on I-93 north between Routes 28 and 24. The trooper, whose name was not released, was taken to Boston Medical Center.
nbcboston.com
Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested
Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
nbcboston.com
Police Find Car Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen
Police said Friday they had located a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy into a coma earlier this week in Acton, Massachusetts. The crash happened Wednesday evening on Great Road. The victim, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital.
nbcboston.com
Cambridge Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in Convenience Store Armed Robbery
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store Saturday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge police say the suspect showed a knife while demanding money from the register at a store located in the area of the 2300 block of Massachusetts Avenue.
nbcboston.com
Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing
A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said. Winthrop police officers responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove and Moore streets just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries. There was no update on his condition later Sunday night.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing.
nbcboston.com
Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester
Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
nbcboston.com
Part of Route 1 in Chelsea Reopened After Crash
Police have have reopened part of Route 1 in South Chelsea after a car crash on Saturday morning. Traffic was being diverted off at Route 16. Massachusetts State Police said a commercial-sized air conditioning unit fell off a truck that was transporting it and was then struck by a car.
nbcboston.com
1 Dead, 5 Injured After 3 Separate Shootings in Boston Sunday Night; No Arrests
Boston police say six people were shot Sunday night in a span of less than an hour in three separate places across the city, and one of those people has died from their injuries. Speaking at a press conference around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Boston police Deputy Supt. Felipe Colon said...
nbcboston.com
Antisemitic Slur Carved Into Side of Car in Stow
An antisemitic slur was carved into the side of a car at a home in Stow, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to Stow police. Police said officers were called to a home on North Shore Drive for the report around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. There they found the slur carved into the side of one of two cars. Both vehicles also had their tires slashed, and there were what police described as fresh burn marks on part of the home.
nbcboston.com
6 Shot, 1 Fatally During ‘Terrible Evening' of Violence in Boston
Six people were shot in three separate shootings around the city Sunday night, all within an hour-long period, according to police. One of the shooting victims has died. Law enforcement officials pleaded with the public for their support, as police investigations get underway to look into these latest acts of violence to impact Boston's neighborhoods.
nbcboston.com
‘We Feel Targeted': Weymouth Food Pantry Hit by Thief Twice Ahead of Holiday Season
For the second time in a matter of weeks, a thief has hit the Weymouth Food Pantry. They’ve had the catalytic converter stolen off their delivery truck twice and they now feel like they are being targeted. The pantry relies on the truck to collect and distribute donations. They...
nbcboston.com
Boston Hit 76 Degrees Sunday, Breaking Previous Record Set in 2015
It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
nbcboston.com
Cambridge To Consider Banning ‘Right on Red' At All its Intersections
Right now turning right on red is prohibited in 75% of the intersections in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and on Monday the Cambridge City Council will discuss eliminating right on red at all intersections in the city. It's part of the Zero Vision Action Plan, which is aimed at eliminating traffic injuries...
nbcboston.com
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
Comments / 0