nbcboston.com

Mass. State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser on I-93

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an alleged drunk driver crashed into his cruiser on Interstate 93 on Sunday night. State police said the trooper, a 35-year-old male who was not identified, was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on I-93 north in Randolph around 7:18 p.m. when his cruiser was struck behind by a Jeep. The trooper was conscious and alert when he was taken by ambulance to Boston Medical Center.
RANDOLPH, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Men Shot in Melrose, Police Searching for Suspect Believed to Be Armed

Police were searching Sunday night for whoever shot two men in Melrose, Massachusetts. According to Melrose police, officers responded to the area of 44 Waverly Place, off West Wyoming Drive, around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken...
MELROSE, MA
nbcboston.com

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington

A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle was involved in a crash in Burlington, officials announced. Police officers responded to the Middlesex Turnpike at the intersection of Blue Sky Drive around 12:50 p.m. for a reported crash and found a motorcycle and sedan upon arrival, according to a joint press release from the Burlington Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office.
BURLINGTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man, 38, Killed in Taunton Shooting

A Massachusetts man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting in Taunton, officials said. According to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Taunton police officers responded to a 911 call around 1:38 a.m. for a reported shooting at the corner of Mason and Myrtle streets and found Ross Copeland bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Fatally Shot in Brockton

A homicide investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after a person was fatally shot just after midnight, according to police. Very few details have been released but Brockton police confirmed officers responded to James Street around 12:29 a.m. Sunday after receiving a gunfire alert from ShotSpotter, the city's electronic gun detection system.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police: Teenager Who Struck Officer in Fall River With ATV Arrested

Police in Fall River, Massachusetts, say they arrested the driver who hit an officer Friday evening and fled the scene. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old from Fall River in connection to the incident with an ATV that happened between Robeson Street and Delcar Street. The teenager attempted to flee...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Find Car Sought in Acton Hit-and-Run That Injured Teen

Police said Friday they had located a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run crash that put a 13-year-old boy into a coma earlier this week in Acton, Massachusetts. The crash happened Wednesday evening on Great Road. The victim, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., was flown to a Boston hospital.
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Severely Injured in Winthrop Stabbing

A man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed Sunday night in Winthrop, Massachusetts, police said. Winthrop police officers responded to Shirley Street between Crystal Cove and Moore streets just before 8 p.m. and found a man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with severe injuries. There was no update on his condition later Sunday night.
WINTHROP, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts. The crash happened in the area behind 587 Centre Street. The investigation is ongoing.
BROCKTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old in Worcester

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Sean Leblanc-Peterson was last seen in the Lincoln Village area, Worcester police said. He is described as 6'1 tall and approximately 230 pounds. He was wearing a blue and white t shirt, blue camouflage sweatpants,...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Part of Route 1 in Chelsea Reopened After Crash

Police have have reopened part of Route 1 in South Chelsea after a car crash on Saturday morning. Traffic was being diverted off at Route 16. Massachusetts State Police said a commercial-sized air conditioning unit fell off a truck that was transporting it and was then struck by a car.
CHELSEA, MA
nbcboston.com

Antisemitic Slur Carved Into Side of Car in Stow

An antisemitic slur was carved into the side of a car at a home in Stow, Massachusetts, over the weekend, according to Stow police. Police said officers were called to a home on North Shore Drive for the report around 9:45 a.m. Saturday. There they found the slur carved into the side of one of two cars. Both vehicles also had their tires slashed, and there were what police described as fresh burn marks on part of the home.
STOW, MA
nbcboston.com

6 Shot, 1 Fatally During ‘Terrible Evening' of Violence in Boston

Six people were shot in three separate shootings around the city Sunday night, all within an hour-long period, according to police. One of the shooting victims has died. Law enforcement officials pleaded with the public for their support, as police investigations get underway to look into these latest acts of violence to impact Boston's neighborhoods.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Hit 76 Degrees Sunday, Breaking Previous Record Set in 2015

It was another day of record warmth across New England, with new records set in numerous cities across the region, including Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts; Manchester, New Hampshire; Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island; Burlington and Montpelier, Vermont; and Caribou and Augusta, Maine. Boston and Hartford both reached 76 degrees, while...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Cambridge To Consider Banning ‘Right on Red' At All its Intersections

Right now turning right on red is prohibited in 75% of the intersections in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and on Monday the Cambridge City Council will discuss eliminating right on red at all intersections in the city. It's part of the Zero Vision Action Plan, which is aimed at eliminating traffic injuries...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nbcboston.com

Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close

A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
ABINGTON, MA

