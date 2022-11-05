Read full article on original website
Human Remains Found in Area Near Grafton Road
FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. On November 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. They were assisted...
WDTV
Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
WTOV 9
Shooting under investigation in Bellaire
The Bellaire Police Department is currently investigating an isolated shooting incident. They say the altercation took place on the 3400 block of Monroe Street. Authorities say shots were fired but no one was injured. With the help of the Belmont County Sheriff's Department 3 individuals are now in custody. Two males and one female, all who were all arrested on drug possession. The investigation is still underway. Stick with news 9 as we work to learn more.
Police ask for help identifying 2 men after thefts at West Virginia mall
The Bridgeport Police Department is attempting to identify two different men in its investigations into two separate incidents that happened at Meadowbrook Mall recently.
Police investigating Bellaire shots-fired incident
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Police responded to a shots-fired incident Sunday night in the area of 34th and Monroe Streets in Bellaire. Police cars blocked off the area, with officials on scene telling 7News that no one was injured. No one has been taken into custody as of 7 p.m. We’ll bring you more details […]
WDTV
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
WDTV
US Marshals searching for fugitive considered ‘dangerous’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help apprehending a “dangerous” man. The U.S. Marshals Service said Monday afternoon they were looking for 30-year-old Wallace Anthony Booth Jr. in the Morgantown/Westover area. Booth is wanted on a federal warrant for drug and weapon charges.
wchstv.com
Randolph County man charged with illegal trapping, baiting and feeding of wildlife
RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Randolph County man is facing multiple charges after officers located a baited blind and live trap within the Monongahela National Forest. A hunter was apprehended and charged with baiting and feeding wildlife on public land, trapping during the closed season and using untagged traps, according to a social media post from West Virginia Natural Resources Police shared Saturday.
wtae.com
Thousands of dollars stolen from Greene County restaurant during burglary
CLARKSVILLE, Pa. — State police said thousands of dollars were stolen from a restaurant in Greene County during a burglary last month. Investigators put out a news release over the weekend detailing the burglary at Ozy’s Bar & Grill in Clarksville in the early morning hours of Oct. 16.
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown
BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old. The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi. According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning. The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle. A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
SUV crashes into building in Monongah
The Monongah Fire Department released that a vehicle crashed into and damaged a Marion County business on Thursday.
Deputy receives multiple death threats following trespassing arrest
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges following the Friday investigation a suspicious person report in the Randolph County area. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, November 4, 2022, 911 dispatched a suspicious person call to the Mill Creek Show Building.
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
WDTV
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
WDTV
Former Bridgeport police chief files lawsuit against city
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former long-time Bridgeport police chief John Walker has filed a lawsuit against the city. Walker - who served the department for more than a decade - was fired in March with no public reason given. In late February, Walker met with city administrators to discuss an...
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
Firefighter falls through floor in Brooke County fire
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Liberty Fire Chief Bob Fowler tells 7News there was a house fire on Friday afternoon on Toat Road in Windsor Heights. Fowler says the house was gutted. A Beech Bottom firefighter fell through the floor of the house. EMS checked them out, but they had no serious injuries, Fowler […]
County workers train for the worst at Safety Day
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Do you know how to use your fire extinguisher…or even where it is? That and other crucial skills were taught at Belmont County’s 2022 Safety Day at Belmont College. City employees, road crews and those who work out in the open sat down to learn vital skills they hopefully will […]
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown police investigating late night shooting on High Street, no arrests made
Morgantown police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fayette and High streets early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. According to University Police, which is assisting with the investigation, at least one person has been injured and no suspect has...
