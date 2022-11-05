Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Chicago principal suspended over goose-stepping student
A Chicago high school principal has been suspended after a student in a German military uniform goose-stepped during a Halloween costume event.
Jones College Prep principal removed after student goose steps in German military uniform
CHICAGO (CBS) --The principal at Jones College Prep has been removed pending an investigation, after a student was shown on social media video in what many said appeared to be a Nazi uniform on Halloween.Video shows of a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as antisemitic.In a letter to parents, the Chicago Public Schools said everyone within its system has a shared responsibility to "ensure all of our students and staff feel safe, supported, welcomed, and valued." The letter continued:<blockquote>"As many of you may have heard, seen, or read,...
fox32chicago.com
Suspected Nazi uniform worn by student on Halloween causes uproar at South Loop high school
CHICAGO - A Jones College Prep High School student who wore a German soldier uniform to school on Halloween has caused an uproar because it was widely interpreted to be the garb of a Nazi soldier. Distressed students pointed the costume out to their principal, Joe Powers, but Powers explained...
Are Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day?
While Election Day may not be considered a holiday everywhere, it is in many places in Illinois. But when it comes to schools, the answer still depends on which school your child attends. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the day is considered a "legal school holiday." Schools...
Chicago teacher fights to clear his name after judge dismisses allegation from a student
The allegation came from a sixth-grade boy.
Substitute teacher charged with leaving teen with black eye, broken finger at Waukegan school
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A substitute teacher in Waukegan has been charged with leaving a 14-year-old boy with a black eye and broken finger after getting physical with the student last month at Jack Benny Middle School.Lamont Bankston, 49, is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk's office. A warrant has been issued for Bankston's arrest.Waukegan Community Unit School District #60 calls what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust. The boy who was injured, 14-year-old...
3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side
CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
depauliaonline.com
Grasping for straws: Republican’s reliance on fake news leads nowhere as Pritzker widens lead
As tomorrow’s election day swiftly approaches, the Illinois gubernatorial race is coming to a close. Republican challenger Darren Bailey’s best efforts to recruit independent voters has fallen short behind Democratic incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker, who now leads by 13.5 points, according to FiveThirtyEight. Many feel any turn around...
Voters flock to see VP on South Side as she hopes to rally support for Democrats
Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Sunday hoping to rally up the democrat vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Waiting in line to see her on the city’s South Side, many said they already decided who they will vote for before her visit.
7 U Chicago students report their drinks were possibly drugged at parties, 1 assaulted: officials
University of Chicago officials said they've received reports from seven undergraduate students that drugs may have been put in their drinks at parties, one of whom said they were sexually assaulted.
Chicago shootings: 9 shot, 2 killed in weekend violence, CPD says
At least nine people have been shot, two fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday. The man was on West 99th Street near Normal when someone shot him in the chest. He was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody.
Brawl breaks out at political ward meeting in Berwyn
Leja did not immediately respond to WGN's messages seeking comment.
CBS News
Chicago shooting leaves male victim dead in Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago on Friday afternoon. The male victim, whose age was not known, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Business employees shot an early morning burglar, then waited more than 2 hours for Chicago police to show up: prosecutors
A Chicago business owner got sick of having his South Side auto shop burglarized, so he and a few employees staked the place out Friday night to see if they could catch a thief red-handed. Prosecutors say they not only caught a burglar but they also shot him, then had to wait more than two hours for Chicago police to show up.
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered in Gary
GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
Plans underway to protect voters casting ballots on Election Day
Special attention will be given to the protection of those casting their ballot in Chicago on Tuesday. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said that her office will be ensuring that there is no election fraud or irregularities.
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
Black artist's flyer for Bucktown show mistaken by some for hate group propaganda
Flyers for a Black artist's show have been mistaken by some for actual propaganda from white supremacist or hate groups.
5 Killed, 27 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 27 were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The first fatal shooting happened Friday night in a Chicago Lawn alley on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old man was outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7