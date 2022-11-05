ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Jones College Prep principal removed after student goose steps in German military uniform

CHICAGO (CBS) --The principal at Jones College Prep has been removed pending an investigation, after a student was shown on social media video in what many said appeared to be a Nazi uniform on Halloween.Video shows of a student goose-stepping while wearing a German military uniform to school for Halloween. Many students and staff saw it as antisemitic.In a letter to parents, the Chicago Public Schools said everyone within its system has a shared responsibility to "ensure all of our students and staff feel safe, supported, welcomed, and valued." The letter continued:<blockquote>"As many of you may have heard, seen, or read,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Are Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day?

While Election Day may not be considered a holiday everywhere, it is in many places in Illinois. But when it comes to schools, the answer still depends on which school your child attends. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the day is considered a "legal school holiday." Schools...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Substitute teacher charged with leaving teen with black eye, broken finger at Waukegan school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A substitute teacher in Waukegan has been charged with leaving a 14-year-old boy with a black eye and broken finger after getting physical with the student last month at Jack Benny Middle School.Lamont Bankston, 49, is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and four counts of aggravated battery in a public place, according to the Lake County Circuit Court Clerk's office. A warrant has been issued for Bankston's arrest.Waukegan Community Unit School District #60 calls what happened at Jack Benny Middle School a breach of trust. The boy who was injured, 14-year-old...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Chicago shooting leaves male victim dead in Kenwood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male victim was shot and killed in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago on Friday afternoon. The male victim, whose age was not known, was walking in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue around 3:43 p.m. when an unknown car approached, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man murdered in Gary

GARY, Indiana - A man was shot dead in Gary on Friday, the Lake County Coroner said. The victim, John Doc Riley, 56, was shot multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide. Riley was found dead at 2317 Grant Street. He lived on Massachusetts Street. There is no word...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

5 Killed, 27 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Five people, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed and 27 were wounded in shootings in Chicago over the weekend. The first fatal shooting happened Friday night in a Chicago Lawn alley on the Southwest Side. The 44-year-old man was outside about 10:25 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy