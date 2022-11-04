ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, FL

High school volleyball playoffs: Union County, Christ's Church denied in FHSAA semifinals

By Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0urYsZ_0izSWRin00

CLASS 2A

Christ's Church ended its Florida High School Athletic Association volleyball playoff run in Friday night's Class 2A state semifinal, a 25-15, 25-3, 25-6 loss to top-ranked Seacrest Country Day in Naples.

State kills leader Breanah Rives tallied 12 and Alexa Haley got 25 assists for Seacrest Country Day (25-4) moves on to next week's FHSAA Class 2A championship in Polk County. Christ's Church finishes the year 19-6.

CLASS 1A

Union County saw its deepest playoff run for five years come to an end in the  Panhandle, losing 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 to Baker in the Class 1A semifinal.

Baker (22-6) advances to next Friday's state championship match for Class 1A, which will see a new winner for the first time since 2013 after nine-time defending champion Sneads lost in regionals. Union County's season closes at 20-8.

The Times-Union

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: High school volleyball playoffs: Union County, Christ's Church denied in FHSAA semifinals

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Portable campus approved for Lee County school worth nearly $20M

The price tag on a proposal to get kids out of crowded classrooms just got bumped up to $20,000,000. The Lee County School District approved the contract to build a portable campus next to Hector Cafferata Elementary. The building in Cape Coral was severely damaged in the storm, and students...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County school board bids farewell to 2 board members, accepts grant for Clay County Education Foundation

School board members Tina Bullock and Janice Kerekes given farewells from Superintendent Broskie, board colleagues.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County school board was granted $15,000 toward the Clay County Education Foundation before saying their farewells to school board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock during Thursday night’s school board meeting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
eaglenews.org

ENTV Does An Escape Room

Over the past two weeks, FGCU’s Library Archives has been home to an escape room where Eagles have to help Azul the Eagle. Tori, Jakira and Nick decided to try it out and were able to escape with just over two minutes left!. Production: Tori Pugliese, Jakira Bryan, Nick...
FORT MYERS, FL
WCJB

Missing 24-year-old in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are now asking for help in searching for a resident of Summerfield. Deputies say that 24-year-old Crystalyn Mobley was last seen on October 16th on SE 166th lane in Summerfield. Deputies are concerned for her safety due to statements she may...
MARION COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis kicks off closing campaign tour in Clay County

The 'Keep Florida Free' is so Thursday. Now, it's time for the 'Don't Tread on Florida' tour. Gov. Ron DeSantis will kick off his “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour in Clay County Friday afternoon. That’s part of a push that will run up to Election Day, where DeSantis seeks a second term and faces Democrat Charlie Crist.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Downtown staple, Madrina’s announces closure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A nightspot in downtown has served its last cocktail. Madrina’s made the announcement on social media. In a farewell letter, the owner wrote they have mixed emotions and “an immense amount of pride in what we were able to accomplish in six short years.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County accepting SHIP assistance applications

Starting Friday, you can apply to get money and pay your insurance deductibles in Lee County. It comes nearly two weeks after Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the six hardest-hit counties would get their piece of $5 million to help. Lee County’s chunk of money adds up to more than...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First art walk in downtown Fort Myers since Ian

People enjoy the start of their weekend in downtown Fort Myers while the area continues its comeback after Hurricane Ian. Friday’s art walk is extra special because it’s the first since the storm impacted Southwest Florida. Friday Night, WINK News caught up with Patrick Nelson; he said he...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy