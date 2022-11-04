High school volleyball playoffs: Union County, Christ's Church denied in FHSAA semifinals

CLASS 2A

Christ's Church ended its Florida High School Athletic Association volleyball playoff run in Friday night's Class 2A state semifinal, a 25-15, 25-3, 25-6 loss to top-ranked Seacrest Country Day in Naples.

State kills leader Breanah Rives tallied 12 and Alexa Haley got 25 assists for Seacrest Country Day (25-4) moves on to next week's FHSAA Class 2A championship in Polk County. Christ's Church finishes the year 19-6.

CLASS 1A

Union County saw its deepest playoff run for five years come to an end in the Panhandle, losing 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 to Baker in the Class 1A semifinal.

Baker (22-6) advances to next Friday's state championship match for Class 1A, which will see a new winner for the first time since 2013 after nine-time defending champion Sneads lost in regionals. Union County's season closes at 20-8.

