Buford, GA

23-year-old man with special needs disappears in Gwinnett park, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man with special needs they say disappeared while at a park on Friday evening.

Investigators say Oleksandr Chernovstan, 23, was last seen at 5 p.m. in Bogan Park in Buford.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a grey short sleeve shirt with black stripes and black and white shoes.

Officers say they are actively searching for Oleksandr. The Gwinnett Search Team is also searching.

Anyone with information on where he might be should call detectives at 770-513-5300.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

