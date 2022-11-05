23-year-old man with special needs disappears in Gwinnett park, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man with special needs they say disappeared while at a park on Friday evening.

Investigators say Oleksandr Chernovstan, 23, was last seen at 5 p.m. in Bogan Park in Buford.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a grey short sleeve shirt with black stripes and black and white shoes.

Officers say they are actively searching for Oleksandr. The Gwinnett Search Team is also searching.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on where he might be should call detectives at 770-513-5300.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group