Whitesboro, NY

Syracuse.com

Jamesville-DeWitt punches ticket to Division II boys volleyball regional final

Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball, coming off it’s second sectional championship since 2019, now has its shot to take home a regional title on Saturday. “It means so much,” J-D head coach Jake Cline said. “We worked really hard, not just in the season, but year-round for this outcome. I really have a great group of guys who love this sport and are passionate about this sport.”
JAMESVILLE, NY
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1

Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
SYRACUSE, NY
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’

Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
