Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York StateTravel MavenUtica, NY
Fayetteville-Manlius blanks Scarsdale in Division I boys volleyball sub-regional
The Fayetteville-Manlius boys volleyball team was coming of it’s first Section III championship in 28 years, and now the Hornets have their sights set on a regional championship. “It’s a pretty amazing feeling,” F-M head coach Chris Gangloff said. “I just heard that there’s only 12 teams left in...
Jamesville-DeWitt punches ticket to Division II boys volleyball regional final
Jamesville-DeWitt boys volleyball, coming off it’s second sectional championship since 2019, now has its shot to take home a regional title on Saturday. “It means so much,” J-D head coach Jake Cline said. “We worked really hard, not just in the season, but year-round for this outcome. I really have a great group of guys who love this sport and are passionate about this sport.”
Jamesville-Dewitt girls volleyball looks back at ‘positive outcomes’ after sub-regional loss
The Jamesville-DeWitt girls volleyball squad fell short in Wednesday’s Class A sub-regional round, but the “positive outcomes” from the Red Rams’ 2022 campaign outweighed the loss. J-D (11-7) bowed out of a potential state tournament bid following a 3-0 loss to Section II’s Burnt Hills/Ballston Lake...
Class A football championship predictions, preview: West Genesee vs. Fayetteville-Manlius
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships begin Friday, and the Class A title game between Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee should be a good one. These teams know each other very well, having played at least once in each of the last five seasons. >> Section III football...
Class D football playoff predictions, preview: Dolgeville vs. Beaver River
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III Class D football title game features reigning champion Dolgeville and Beaver River. The Blue Devils have dominated Class D football for decades, but the Beavers will look to make their mark as a contender in the section. >> Section III football rankings (Week...
Westhill girls volleyball takes care of Malone/Franklin in Class B sub-regionals
Going into Wednesday’s Class B sub-regional round against Section X’s Malone/Franklin Academy, the Westhill girls volleyball squad knew they were the “power team.”. The Warriors’ powerful presence quickly became known as they topped the Huskies, 3-0, on their home court.
8-Man football championship predictions, preview: Frankfort-Schuyler vs. Morrisville-Eaton
Syracuse, N.Y. — We have reached championship weekend in Section III football, and Morrisville-Eaton and Frankfort-Schuyler are the last teams standing in 8-Man. >> You vote: Which teams will win Section III football titles this weekend? (poll)
What players, coaches are saying heading into Section III football championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III football championships are right around the corner, and on Monday players and coaches from the 12 participating teams got together at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome for a walkthrough. The Class A, D and 8-man championships are scheduled for Friday, and the...
Cicero-North Syracuse playing its best soccer heading into state Final Four
The Cicero-North Syracuse boys soccer team seems to be peaking at just the right time, heading into its first state Final Four in program history. The Northstars got off to a slow start this season, but have won their last eight matchups - only giving up one goal during that run.
Six Section III schools bumped to Class AAA playoffs in 7 sports: ‘It’s a disaster’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A handful of Section III schools have been reshuffled to compete in a new postseason division. And in some cases, the organizers of those sports are going into the reorganization very reluctantly.
Poll results: Who are the best Section III girls soccer scorers and goalies?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The results are in and you have made your choices on the best girls soccer players in Section III this fall. West Genesee, Central Valley Academy, Belleville Henderson and Herkimer each had players selected as the best scorer and goalie in their league this year.
Where are Section III athletes going to college? (fall 2022 update)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III is loaded with student-athletes with dreams of playing at the next level. As the NCAA’s early signing period nears, hundreds of athletes have already committed to play their sport at colleges and universities around the country.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on freshman guard Judah Mintz: ‘We’re focused on the things he can do’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz experienced some opening-night jitters in full view of the 17,000-plus fans at the JMA Wireless Dome. Less than 2 minutes into Syracuse’s season opener against Lehigh, the freshman point guard found himself ahead of the field and headed for a breakaway layup.
Sean Tucker has looked less explosive this season. The numbers back that up (Tucker Tracker)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Anyone watching Syracuse football this season will tell you something has seemed off about Sean Tucker. The running back says he’s healthy. SU coach Dino Babers backed that up again Monday, stating Tucker is “full speed, and he’s our starting tailback.”
Two late Rochester goals propel Amerks past Crunch 3-1
Syracuse, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Rochester Americans, 3-1, Wednesday night at the Upstate Medical University Arena. After giving up the first goal, Gabriel Fortier tied the game early in the third, but the Amerks potted two more to take the win. Syracuse is now 2-6-1-2 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Lehigh
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 90-72 victory against Lehigh on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Lehigh_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard...
Jesse Edwards, Joe Girard lead Syracuse over Lehigh in season opener (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
There’s nothing quite like the first game of the college basketball season, when anything and everything seems possible.
Judah Mintz will join a select group of Syracuse freshmen to start at the point from Day 1
Syracuse, N.Y. – Jason Hart. Jonny Flynn. Brandon Triche. Judah Mintz nodded as each name was ticked off. The list consisted of Syracuse point guards who had started from Day 1 at Syracuse.
Dino Babers provides little update on Garrett Shrader, says QB has an injury the team is ‘sensitive to’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers put on his best poker face Monday when asked about Syracuse football’s starting quarterback heading into its final home game of the season. Redshirt junior Garrett Shrader, who started the first eight games of the season for SU, has now missed six-straight quarters of play with an undisclosed injury. The only injury Babers has ruled out is a concussion.
Former Syracuse lacrosse star Paul Gait recovering from serious injuries suffered in fall
Syracuse, N.Y. —Former Syracuse University men’s lacrosse star Paul Gait suffered serious injuries related to a fall last week. Gait fell from a platform about 20 feet off the ground while installing insulation during a winterizing process in a warehouse just outside Albany on Thursday, his brother Gary said.
