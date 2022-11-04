Read full article on original website
Herd Men’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Regular Season in Charlotte Against Royals
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men's basketball team begins the 2022-23 regular season in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Queens University of Charlotte on Monday night at 7 p.m. Game Information. Date: November 7, 2022. Opponent: Queens University of Charlotte. Place: Charlotte, North Carolina. Arena: Curry Arena. Time: 7...
Herd Blanks Monarchs For Fifth Victory of The Season
NORFOLK, Va- Entering Saturday, the Old Dominion offense averaged 358.1 yards per game. The Monarchs also had put up an average of 24.6 points per game in 2022. Thanks to the Marshall Thundering Herd defense, both averages will be lowered. The Marshall defense stifled the ODU offense, holding the hosts...
Marshall Swimming and Diving Completes Weekend in Northwest Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University swimming and diving competed on Friday in a dual at Bowling Green and in a tri-meet against Bowling Green and Toledo on Saturday in Toledo, Ohio. "This was a really productive weekend for our team," Herd swimming and diving head coach Ian Walsh...
No. 5 Herd Men’s Soccer Racks up 2022 SBC Postseason Honors
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2022 Men's Soccer Postseason Awards on Friday with the No. 5 Marshall University men's soccer team seeing six student-athletes honored. "I'm very proud of our six guys who received honors today for their great seasons. However, I believe we have...
Herd Volleyball Gives SBC Leading JMU All It Could Handle in Five-Set Loss
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-18, 1-12 Sun Belt) battled Sun Belt Conference leading James Madison Dukes (18-4, 12-1 Sun Belt) to the brink in a five-set loss (23-25, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21, 15-10) on Friday in the Cam Henderson Center. "Tonight was a great representation of...
