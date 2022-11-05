Read full article on original website
Burlington to collect residents’ fall leaves curbside this week
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bags of leaves will line Burlington streets this week as the city’s public works department prepares for the annual curbside pickup. The city says picking up leaves or mowing them into the lawn is an important tool in the effort to keep nutrient pollution out of Lake Champlain and helps prevent debris build-up in storm drains, which could cause flooding.
WCAX
Two families displaced after fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - What began as a small porch fire has damaged a building on Autumn Pond Way in Essex Junction. The Essex Junction Fire Department say they were dispatched at 11:11pm for a report of smoke coming from the basement at 167 Autumn Pond Way. Crews found...
mynbc5.com
Man injured when car crashes into Jericho home
The driver, an Underhill man who suffered minor injuries, had not been charged or cited as of Saturday night.
WCAX
In the Garden: Indoor hanging plants
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that the trees have shed their leaves, if you’re looking for greenery, you could get a hanging plant!. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer have tips on selecting the right one on this week’s In the Garden. Watch the video to learn more.
VTDigger
Woman dead almost 2 weeks after Sheldon car crash
An 80-year-old woman died Friday, almost two weeks after being critically injured in a car accident in Sheldon, police said. Police said Joyce Weld died “due to the extent of the injuries sustained during the crash.”. Weld was a passenger in a two-car crash on Oct. 24. She was...
WCAX
Burlington Fall Leaf Pickup Day cleans up yards
WCAX
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
WCAX
Route 105 hit-&-run crash downs power lines in Sheldon
The road was closed for several hours while crews repaired the utility pole and the wiring.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
WCAX
Man charged with DUI #4 after crash that sends man to hospital
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Matilda
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a loving kitty who appreciates a good head rub, meet Matilda!. She is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Matilda.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Sheldon
SHELDON — An 80-year-old woman has died following a crash that took place in Sheldon last month. The two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Vermont Route 105 and Woods Hill Road took place on October 24. According to the report, Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, was traveling east on...
WCAX
Sharing their stories at Veteran Town Hall in Colchester
WCAX
St. Johnsbury Police seize Fentanyl from shooting suspect’s apartment
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A 44-year old St. Johnsbury woman has been booked for possession of Fentanyl. Police say Heather Smith was arrested Friday afternoon while riding as a passenger in a car on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury. She was wanted for questioning after a shooting incident, and after officers armed with a search warrant said they found quantities of Fentanyl in her St. Johnsbury apartment. She must face a judge in January.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. The couple has collected hundreds of pieces of spooky paraphernalia and conjures up a different theme every year. This year featured a pirate theme -- including a boat -- and the decorations will stay up until Thanksgiving.
WCAX
Passenger in Sheldon crash dies at hospital
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say the victim of a crash last week in Sheldon has died from her injuries at the hospital. The crash took place on the evening of October 24. Vermont State Police say Mary Sylvester, 58, of Berkshire, rear-ended another car that was waiting at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Rd.
