Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

HS football stat leaders from Week 2 of the playoffs and all Nov. 3-5 contests

The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for the second week of the playoffs and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Nov. 3-5.
NJ.com

We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs

While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
NJ.com

Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others

Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions

The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
NJ.com

NFL insider gives 3 reasons why ‘invisible’ Jets are legit

That’s how NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King could describe the New York Jets following their 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King called the Jets “Invisible, mostly, but maybe not for long,”...
MINNESOTA STATE
NJ.com

With season set to start, injuries are depleting Seton Hall’s frontcourt

With the new season set to start on Wednesday, Injuries to two players will deplete Seton Hall’s frontcourt. Graduate student forward Alexis Yetna (knee) and redshirt senior Abdou Ndiaye (knee) are both out indefinitely, as is freshman guard JaQuan Harris (knee), who may end up red-shirting.
NJ.com

Rutgers-Michigan film review: Gavin Wimsatt flashes potential but has issues holding him back

There were two different version of Rutgers in its meeting with Michigan on Saturday. The first half saw the Scarlet Knights go toe-to-toe with the No. 4 Wolverines, stringing together a handful of positive drives on both sides of the ball that allowed them to take a stunning 17-14 lead into the break, showing the potential of what they can become as head coach Greg Schiano’s second attempt at rebuilding the program marches on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NJ.com

Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra

Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers in NFL, Week 9: Former playmaker scores 1st career NFL touchdown

Sunday was a forgettable day for the Carolina Panthers, but one that a former Rutgers running back will remember forever. Raheem Blackshear scored his first career touchdown during his team’s heavy 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He also returned two kick-offs for a total of 88 yards, including a 56-yard return on the opening kick-off of the second half.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
