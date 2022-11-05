Read full article on original website
HS football stat leaders from Week 2 of the playoffs and all Nov. 3-5 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for the second week of the playoffs and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Nov. 3-5.
HS Football: Adair, No. 7 Delsea never take foot off pedal in SJ3 semifinal win
There have been times this season when the Delsea football team hasn’t practiced up to its standards, yet simply proved to be more talented than the opposition and came away with victorious on game day. Leading into their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 3 semifinal, the Crusaders were laser-focused...
Girls Soccer: 2022 South, Non-Public B section final - Rutgers Prep vs. Holy Cross Prep
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
We are the champions: Meet N.J.’s 16 public boys soccer sectional champs
While a state title is every team’s ultimate dream, being crowned a sectional champion is a major step in that direction. On Saturday, 16 public schools teams were crowned as sectional champion in boys soccer in New Jersey, earning a berth in the state semifinals for their respective group. The non-public sectional finals will be contested alongside the public state semifinals on Wednesday.
Third-seed Freehold Township beats fourth-seed Monroe, win CJ Group 4- Boys soccer recap
On a day that saw chances come at a premium due to a plethora of outside influences, Jake Visco delivered. Despite a bouncy pitch and gale-force winds, the senior found himself in a bit of space just outside of the 18-yard box, and he cooly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner to give Freehold Township the lead over Monroe just before halftime.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Football: West Orange gets first-ever sectional title bid with overtime win (PHOTOS)
Darnell Grant gets emotional when he thinks about Ron Bligh, West Orange’s now retired athletic director who hired him as head coach in 2019. He promised Bligh four years until the Mountaineers would play for a sectional championship. On Friday, they clinched a spot on that stage for the first time in program history.
Edison’s miracle comeback stuns North Brunswick in Central Jersey, Group 5 semifinal
Edison recovered two on-sides kicks in the final 2:53, turning one into a touchdown and the other into a game-winning field goal with four seconds left and the Eagles scored an improbable and chaotic, 33-31 victory over North Brunswick Friday night in North Brunswick. The victory, Edison’s sixth in its...
Football: Weequahic reaches North2G1 final behind Marshall, Spates, others
Second-seeded Weequahic downed third-seeded Butler, 45-28, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs at Untermann Field in Newark. With the win, the Indians (9-1) will meet fourth-seeded Cedar Grove in the sectional final next week at home. Butler’s Bobby Battipede completed a 2-yard...
Cross-country: Team and individual qualifiers for the Meet of Champions
The 2022 cross-country season nears its end with the best of the best set to compete in the NJSIAA Meet of Champions at Holmdel Park on Saturday. The winner of each group automatically advanced to the M of C’s, while the next eight teams in all groups combined with the fastest total times of the top five runners advanced with a wild card berth.
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
Football: Northern Highlands gets revenge, four turnovers in win at Irvington (Photos)
When grading the performance of his Northern Highlands defense throughout the season, head coach Dave Cord would give the unit high marks in every aspect except for one - forcing turnovers. Those elusive turnovers finally came for this Highlanders defense, and the timing of them couldn’t have been better.
Girls Soccer photos: Central, Group 1 final - Point Pleasant Beach at Highland Park, Nov. 5, 2022
Our HS sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. These photos are also...
NFL insider gives 3 reasons why ‘invisible’ Jets are legit
That’s how NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King could describe the New York Jets following their 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King called the Jets “Invisible, mostly, but maybe not for long,”...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles, Jets go for defense; Giants get help for Daniel Jones in latest 1st-round mock
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
With season set to start, injuries are depleting Seton Hall’s frontcourt
With the new season set to start on Wednesday, Injuries to two players will deplete Seton Hall’s frontcourt. Graduate student forward Alexis Yetna (knee) and redshirt senior Abdou Ndiaye (knee) are both out indefinitely, as is freshman guard JaQuan Harris (knee), who may end up red-shirting.
Rutgers-Michigan film review: Gavin Wimsatt flashes potential but has issues holding him back
There were two different version of Rutgers in its meeting with Michigan on Saturday. The first half saw the Scarlet Knights go toe-to-toe with the No. 4 Wolverines, stringing together a handful of positive drives on both sides of the ball that allowed them to take a stunning 17-14 lead into the break, showing the potential of what they can become as head coach Greg Schiano’s second attempt at rebuilding the program marches on.
Rutgers women’s basketball starts Coquese Washington era with win over Hofstra
Rutgers women’s basketball ushered in the Coquese Washington coaching era with a 73-68 win over Hofstra on Monday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena. A loud and rowdy group of Timothy Christian School elementary students cheered on the Scarlet Knights during the “Recess Day” game. Washington surprised students last week to share the news they’d be special guests at Monday’s season opener. They erupted in cheer when Washington’s visit was played on the Jumbotron.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 9: Former playmaker scores 1st career NFL touchdown
Sunday was a forgettable day for the Carolina Panthers, but one that a former Rutgers running back will remember forever. Raheem Blackshear scored his first career touchdown during his team’s heavy 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He also returned two kick-offs for a total of 88 yards, including a 56-yard return on the opening kick-off of the second half.
