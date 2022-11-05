Read full article on original website
Beautiful next couple of days ahead of rain and snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Conditions have remained dry throughout the entire sitting under mostly cloudy skies for most of the Western Slope. Cloud cover has resulted in temperatures staying in the lower 50s. The reason for temperatures not sitting warmer is that cloud cover prevents most of the sun from heating our surfaces today. It will also result in warmer temperatures tonight compared to last night. In Grand Junction, temperatures will sit in the upper 30s and, for Delta and Montrose, in the mid-30s. Cortez will be chillier than our valleys temperatures sitting in the upper 20s. Cloud cover will continue to be present but getting into the morning hours tomorrow; we will start to transition to partly cloudy skies.
This week starts warm & windy, ends cold
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s a new week, and a new storm system is in our view. This storm system will split the week, so the we’ll be unseasonably warm and windy through Wednesday. We’ll get a quick shot of rain and snow Wednesday night, after which we will turn much colder for the second half of the week and the weekend.
Temperatures continue a warming trend ahead of our next weather maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It has been another dry day across most of the Western Slope but not across the state. Areas in the high country near Vail and Loveland pass had more snowfall occur around the afternoon hours. Snowfall is still on the table tonight for portions of Garfield county and locations North of I-70, including Steamboat Springs.
Rain and snow linger overnight, end Friday morning
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Winter Weather Advisory continues until 6 AM Friday for our nearby mountains above 8,000 feet, including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Bookcliffs, the Flattops, and the Sawatch Range. Heavy snow will end Friday morning, but travel can still be difficult through the higher terrain overnight. Snow accumulation will be 6-12 inches total, including the snow that has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible.
Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters
It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
See Grand Junction Colorado’s High Desert Playground in Bangs Canyon
Bangs Canyon is overseen run by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management and offers tons of fun options for hiking, biking, OHV, and Jeep trails, along with some incredible canyon views along the way. Who Discovered Mica Mine near Grand Junction, Colorado?. History credits a few...
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
Avian flu’s impact on poultry farms
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Here’s a typical morning at Sunshine Mesa Farm. The owner Michelle Livingston is up by 8 a.m., tending to her 500 chickens. “I go to our barn area, and I open all the doors, I do a wellness check on everybody, and restock food and water if necessary,” said Livingston.
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction
For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
Spirit of Christmas Walk returns to downtown Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The annual Spirit of Christmas Walk is returning after taking a break for a few years. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, a celebration will take place featuring entertainers, music students, and Downtown merchants. It will be the year’s largest and most varied collection of entertainers at a single event on the Western Slope.
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
What you need to know about Japanese beetles on the Western Slope
Over the summer, the invasive Japanese Beetle was detected in Grand Junction. The adult beetle feeds on more than 300 species of plants including those that are a major part of Western Slope's agricultural economy such as sweet corn, peaches, and grapes. The invasive insect already plagues some communities on the Front Range. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Rich Guggenheim, manager at the Plant Health Certification Program for the Colorado Department of Agriculture.
Mesa County Libraries hosts Culture Fest
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “It’s an annual celebration of cultures on the Western Slope that we hold here every year,” said Bob Kretschman, communications manager. It’s the Culture Festival, where folks get a chance to share a piece of their identity from 14 countries. “Everything...
Littleton man charged with Covid fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces Lawrence Phillip Hernandez, 58, of Littleton, was charged by information with wire fraud for taking money, which he received from fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EISL) applications he submitted.
$90,000 Will Actually Buy You A Super Nice Home In Fruita
It might be hard to believe, but you can actually buy a pretty nice home in Fruita for less than $90,000. If you're living on a tight budget and looking for a new home, you're likely finding your options somewhat limited out there in the housing market. But, if you can lower your expectations just a little, you could find yourself in a nice home that is totally affordable and it's ready for a move-in.
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Colorado Officials Find Body in Canyon Next to National Park: Report
Earlier this week, the Montrose Country Sheriff’s Office announced it recovered a body in the Red Canyon area, near the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. According to a press release, authorities have been searching for a missing hunter that was reported in the area. Calvin Prochnow of Grand Junction has been missing since last Sunday (October 30th). More than 75 people have assisted in the search and rescue effort. Crews have also searched over 1,300 acres based on the last known location of Prochnow.
