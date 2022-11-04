ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Biden gives speech at Carlsbad’s Viasat touting legislation to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to U.S.

By Mike Freeman
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fT5mX_0izSUcPU00
resident Joe Biden speaks about the CHIPS and Science Act at the communications company ViaSat on Friday, November 4, 2022 in Carlsbad, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

President Joe Biden wrapped up a campaign swing through San Diego County Friday at satellite Internet provider Viasat — touting his administration’s work to stimulate more semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

In a low-key, mostly non-partisan speech to Viasat employees and local Democrat elected officials, Biden focused on his administration’s economic accomplishments, specifically the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act that garnered bipartisan support in Congress.

Biden spent Thursday and Friday in California campaigning for U.S. Rep. Mike Levin, who is locked in an increasingly tight race with Republican Brian Maryott for California’s 49th District seat as voters worry about inflation and the direction of the economy.

The president spoke at Carlsbad’s Viasat because about 10 percent of the company’s 7,000-employee workforce are veterans. Viasat also is headquartered in the 49th district and provides satellite in-flight Internet to Air Force One and other government VIP aircraft.

The CHIPS and Science Act funnels $39 billion in subsidies toward semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., as well as a 25 percent investment tax credit on capital expenditures.

The legislation also earmarks $13.2 billion for technology research and workforce development.

Biden said the legislation will “supercharge our efforts to make semiconductors here in America. It has stimulated an enormous response in private sector investment across the country — more than ever before in such a short time. Hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Micron, a memory chip maker, has announced plans to invest $100 billion in new manufacturing capacity in upstate New York. Intel broke ground on a $20 billion chip plant near Columbus, Ohio. IBM announced a $20 billion investment in developing artificial intelligence and quantum computing technology in New York’s Hudson River Valley. Global Foundries also is eying more than $4 billion in CHIPS Act to expand production, also at a New York facility.

U.S. companies remain leaders in designing complex semiconductors. San Diego’s Qualcomm is the top developer of mobile chips for smartphones. Nvidia develops high-speed graphics processors for video games. Apple has made inroads with high-performance central processors for computers and phones.

But these chip designers don’t manufacture — in part because building complex semiconductor factories costs billions for the intricate lithography and other equipment required to deliver the most leading-edge chips.

Instead, chip designers outsource manufacturing to firms that specialize in making advanced processors, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (TSMC) and Samsung.

Today, the U.S. produces about 10 percent of the world’s supply of semiconductors — down from 30 percent in the 1990s. Asian manufacturers now produce about 75 percent.

“This is also a national security issue,” said Biden. “Earlier this year I went down to a Lockheed factory in Alabama where they make Javelin missiles. Guess what? They were having trouble supplying the Javelin missiles to Ukraine because they didn’t have the chips. We need semiconductors not only for those Javelins but for other weapons systems that exist today and in the future.”

Viasat designs semiconductors for several products, ranging from satellite Internet gear to National Security Agency-certified encryption devices for the U.S. government, said Craig Miller, head of Viasat’s $1.1 billion government services arm.

It also outsources manufacturing. Expanding the production supply chain in the United States provides the company with security and predictability, he said.

“Also, having a domestic capability lets us work on special projects or classified programs that require a very secure semiconductor,” said Miller. “Not having to off-shore it and having it made in America is really good for us and really good for the country.”

Semiconductor manufacturers globally are expected to plow $150 billion on capital expenditures this year, said industry expert Handel Jones, founder and chief executive of International Business Strategies. So, $39 billion over a few years in the CHIPS Act is a relatively small amount.

“But I think it is a good beginning,” said Jones who also praised the money earmarked for research. “The negative we also see is the significant political issues involved. California senators don’t seem to be engaged. Schumer is very active, so he is getting quite a bit of money for New York.”

Handel was referring to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D- New York.

Handel added that San Diego’s Qualcomm could be in the hunt for some CHIPS Act research funding for its work in 6G wireless communications, automotive artificial intelligence and image processing, among other things.

“They are doing some really innovative stuff right now in terms of new generations of technology,” he said.

A Qualcomm spokesperson said the company “applauds the cooperation and perseverance on this legislation, which will help strengthen America’s supply chains and maintain its research & development leadership — core to our nation’s growth, competitiveness and security.”

Biden said the CHIPS Act aims to make up for a deficit in research funding in the U.S. in recent years.

“Decades ago, the United States of America, we used to invest in ourselves,” he said. “America invested 2 percent of its Gross Domestic Product in pure research and science. Over the years we have walked away from that. We invest 0.7 percent of our GDP in science and research.

“Does anybody here think that the future doesn’t rest in major breakthroughs in technology and science?” he asked. “Other countries are closing in fast. The CHIPS and Science Act sets us on a path to move up again.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gizmodo

Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years

The rate of California businesses leaving the state more than doubled in 2021, leading a new analysis to posit that the state may be “risking its economic future.”. There were 153 companies that relocated headquarters in 2021, more than double the 75 that left in 2020 and more than triple the 46 that exited in 2018, according to a recent report from the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. The conservative think tank said economics was the primary cause of relocation, citing other states’ lower regulation, lower taxes, and lower cost of living.
CALIFORNIA STATE
teslarati.com

Biden Admin. inundated with Inflation Reduction Act exemption requests

Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and the EU have all requested exemptions from the Biden Administration’s “location of assembly” requirement for electric vehicle subsidies. Since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed, much like any government policy, it has had its detractors. However, the global backlash regarding...
TheConversationAU

With two days until US midterm elections, Republicans will probably win control of both chambers of Congress

The United States midterm elections will be held Tuesday. Owing to time differences, polls will not start closing until late Wednesday morning AEDT. All 435 House of Representatives seats are up for election, as well as 35 of the 100 senators. Democrats won the House by 222-213 in 2020, and hold the Senate on a 50-50 tie with Vice President Kamala Harris’ casting vote. The FiveThirtyEight forecasts now give Republicans an 83% chance to win the House and a 54% chance to win the Senate. There’s a 53% chance of Republicans winning both chambers, a 30% chance of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Rank-and-file Biden staff pay the price for his ‘ideology before the people’ policies

There are a number of intelligent, gifted, politically experienced and pragmatic people serving in the Biden administration. “Pragmatic” is the key word here. As many Americans appear ready to run screaming into the arms of the Republican Party on Tuesday, one can safely assume that the morning after election day, many of those lower-salaried staffers will not be asking themselves, “What just happened?” They have been feeling the effects of President Biden’s policies for months, but they have little or no say on policy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party. The trio of Democrats were the first presidents, but not last, to speak out on Saturday as voters across America decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Former President Donald Trump finished the day at a rally in working-class southwestern Pennsylvania, describing the election in apocalyptic terms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

FBI Official Accused Of Suppressing Hunter Biden Laptop Story STILL Briefing Facebook, Twitter About Alleged Disinformation

The FBI official accused of suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story by warning social media companies of Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election is still working with the likes of Facebook and Twitter, RadarOnline.com has learned.FBI official Laura Dehmlow, whose briefing to Facebook in 2020 led the company to suppress the New York Post’s story about then-candidate Joe Biden’s son’s damning laptop, is reportedly still working in her role as the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force Chief.According to Daily Mail, Dehmlow is still working directly with both Facebook and Twitter, as well as a number of other private...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA” election disruptors who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections. This is no time to stand aside, he declared. “Silence is complicity.” After weeks of reassuring talk about America’s economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation’s system of governance is under threat from former President Donald Trump’s election-denying lies and the violence Biden said they inspire. The president singled out “ultra MAGA” Republicans — a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan — calling them a minority but “driving force” of the Republican Party.
ARIZONA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
68K+
Followers
105K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy