FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Restaurant Fight Spills Into Waldorf Parking Lot, Escalates To Gun Violence, Sheriff Says
Authorities say a gunman is at large after a man was found early on Wednesday morning with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Maryland restaurant. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to the 12500 block of Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, where there was a report of a shooting that had just taken place.
Fairfax judge vacates double murder conviction of woman accused of killing mom and sister for money
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's prosecutor is promising to retry Megan Hargan in the deaths of her mother and sister inside a McLean home, after a judge overturned her conviction, citing juror misconduct. On Wednesday, Fairfax County Judge Brett Kassabian vacated Hargan's first-degree double murder conviction in the...
Two Teens, Grown Man Cited For HS Incident Involving Knives, Spit, Pot In Waldorf: Sheriff
A strange scene played out inside and outside a Maryland high school on Wednesday afternoon, leading to charges for two teens and a 28-year-old man for various offenses, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced. School administrators and the school resource office at St. Charles High School in Waldorf alerted...
WUSA
Judge tosses conviction of woman convicted of killing her mother and sister
A daughter convicted of shooting her mom and sister to death in her mom's McLean home -- for money and jealousy. A Fairfax County judge tossed out Megan Hargan's con.
Teen injured in Northwest DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue, NW just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found an unidentified teenage boy...
Police find man shot 4 times in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a Southeast D.C. shooting early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:08 a.m., according to a watch commander with the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District. Witnesses and Shotspotter technology said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Savannah Street near Congress Street.
proclaimerscv.com
Murder-Suicide: Man Kills His Ex-Girlfriend, Including Relatives in Charles County, Maryland
A man killed his ex-girlfriend and four members of her family inside the house and killed himself after committing the heinous crime, a murder-suicide. Police authorities responded after they received an emergency call. Five people were found dead after the 28-year-old suspect Andre Sales fatally killed his ex-girlfriend and her relatives inside her house on Friday afternoon, November 4.
NBC Washington
13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Killing of DC Teen Shot on Front Porch
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the death of a 15-year-old boy who was shot while standing on a porch in Northeast D.C. in October, police said. Three people got out of a gold sedan on 48th Place NE and shot Andre Robertson Jr. the afternoon of Oct. 13, police said. Medics airlifted him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Man in Anne Arundel County allegedly impersonated police officer during traffic stop
BALTIMORE -- A man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer during a traffic stop in Odenton, Maryland, has been arrested, according to authorities.An Anne Arundel County Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop when 28-year-old Raymonte Michael Washington was driving in the area of Piney Orchard Parkway and Ransom Drive on Tuesday, police said.Washington told the officer that he was a law-enforcement officer too. Authorities asked Washington to produce his police credentials. He could not produce credentials but continued to assert that he was a police officer, according to authorities.Washington faces misdemeanor charges of impersonating an officer, according to District Court of Maryland records.Court documents show that he has been released on his own recognizance.
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
Three Busted With Cache Of Weapons, Ammo, Drugs In Anne Arundel County, Police Say
Three people were arrested for firearms violations in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Maryland State Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of West Edgevale Road in Brooklyn Park where several firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition were seized, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
Bay Net
Altercation At St. Charles High School Results In Arrests And Recovery Of Three Knives
WALDORF, Md. – On November 9 at 2:12 p.m., school administrators and the school resource officer at St. Charles High School were alerted to an altercation inside the school. One of the students involved, a 17-year-old male, walked out of the school to the parking lot and called a friend to reengage in the altercation with him. The friend, a 28-year-old male, arrived and attempted to enter the school, but was stopped due to the secondary doors to the school being locked and a school administrator approaching him.
At least 1 person dead in Montgomery County shooting, police say
SILVER SPRING, Md. — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Silver Spring early Wednesday morning. Authorities in Montgomery County responded to a report of multiple people shot early Wednesday morning. Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services, tweeted that crews were responding to the reported shooting around 4:30 a.m.
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
WJLA
13-year-old boy shot in the head while raking leaves in Prince George's County: Police
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head while raking leaves Tuesday afternoon in Temple Hills, Md., Prince George's County police said. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Jameson Street. The child was transported to the hospital and is in critical...
WJLA
Maryland couple struck, killed while trying to cross Gaithersburg street to vote
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — 70-year-old Ana Ortiz and her 65-year-old husband, Miguel, were hit and killed Tuesday morning by a car as they tried crossing a road in their Gaithersburg neighborhood to get to a polling site," family members confirmed to 7News. Nicole Ukiteyedi says while setting up outside...
NBC Washington
‘The First One to Volunteer for Anything': Family Remembers 23-Year-Old Killed in La Plata Murder-Suicide
The family of a man killed in what authorities described as a quadruple murder-suicide in La Plata, Maryland, said he was excited to be going on a first date with a young woman he liked on what turned out to be the last night of his life. Loved ones said...
Killer Of 15-Year-Old In D.C. Captured On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 15-year-old Makai Green was shot to death in Northwest D.C. on Friday afternoon, and now detectives from the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department are asking the public for help identifying a possible suspect and vehicle involved in the homicide. The shooting happened at 4:44 pm on Friday, on the 700 Block of N Street. After getting a report of a shooting, police found Green suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he died. Nearby surveillance cameras captured the possible suspect and vehicle. The police describe the vehicle as a dark-in-color Mercedes. The post Killer Of 15-Year-Old In D.C. Captured On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
