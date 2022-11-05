There is hardly a corner of the world that American fast food chains have not touched. According to USA Today, major American chains offer iconic food items that have garnered permanent spots on most menus worldwide, whether it's The Whopper at Burger King, the fries at McDonald's, or the buttery biscuits at Popeyes. But beyond U.S. borders, the world has certainly taken liberties with different interpretations of American fast food, offering dishes that are somewhat unexpected and maybe delicious. Go to McDonald's in Thailand and you might find a Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream. In India, the McAloo Tikki burger presents a vegetarian option, combining potatoes, peas, and a spice blend into a fried patty. But sometimes, the menu items are simply universal, with slight variations in flavor, presentation, and ingredients.

