Chipotle workers say 'Boorito' was a flop this year because of high prices
Seven workers told Insider that their stores were slower than expected on the big day. And one manager called his store "dead" despite the big promotion.
Reddit Is Baffled By Mysterious Charges In Dunkin's Online Ordering
Unless you happen to be a financially inept magician, nobody likes to see money vanish. Whether it be dining in a restaurant or traveling the world to experience cultural delicacies, hopes and dreams usually require a chunk of cash to make them happy — so disappearing money is unlikely to ever become a popular concept.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
Five Chipotle secrets that fans may not know – including why the chain is making customers pay 4% more
FIVE Chipotle secrets have been revealed that even the biggest fans of the brand might not know. One secret has even spilled why the beloved chain restaurant is charging more than they ever have before. Mexican-inspired food brand Chipotle has a mass of fans across the United States but there...
Chipotle Employees Say They Intentionally Give Online Orders “Half-Scoops” in Meals
TikToker @kuthab_ posted a TikTok where he lip-syncs the line from the show Sandman: "I didn't feel anything." No, he isn't making a commentary on consumerism destroying someone's soul, but rather a joke about the lack of guilt he felt for only giving customers who place their orders online half a scoop of their preferred protein for their meals.
This is the top-rated fast-food chain in California
From a burger paired perfectly with fries and a drink, to a pizza loaded with all of the best toppings, fast food is a go-to meal option for Americans because of its convenience – even though it isn’t the healthiest option. A recent study from CashNetUSA identified the...
Drive-Thru Report Reveals Slowest Fast Food Chain of the Year
One minute never seems longer than when you are in a fast food drive-thru. And it's that feeling that fast food restaurants try to avoid at all costs. Imagine you've just pulled up to a fast food drive-thru to pick up breakfast, but you encounter a lengthy wait — or worse, no one even comes to the window.
Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Woman Records Customers Dine and Dash, Alerts Restaurant Owners in Viral TikTok
We've all seen scenes in movies and TV shows where folks didn't have enough money to pay for a meal at their restaurant, so they put on an apron and head to the back to "work off" their debt. While most restaurant owners would probably tell you they'd never accept this as a form of payment, they will tell you that there are plenty of instances where folks have tried to dine and dash.
Reddit Proved That Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Has A Different Standard In Costa Rica
There is hardly a corner of the world that American fast food chains have not touched. According to USA Today, major American chains offer iconic food items that have garnered permanent spots on most menus worldwide, whether it's The Whopper at Burger King, the fries at McDonald's, or the buttery biscuits at Popeyes. But beyond U.S. borders, the world has certainly taken liberties with different interpretations of American fast food, offering dishes that are somewhat unexpected and maybe delicious. Go to McDonald's in Thailand and you might find a Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream. In India, the McAloo Tikki burger presents a vegetarian option, combining potatoes, peas, and a spice blend into a fried patty. But sometimes, the menu items are simply universal, with slight variations in flavor, presentation, and ingredients.
How to Get Fast Food and Restaurant Freebies and Discounts on Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner and while children will be trick or treating for candy, there are quite a few restaurant freebies and discounts to partake in. While the majority do require some sort of purchase with a freebie attached to it, some deals are 100% completely free for kids and adults alike.
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 23 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
These are some absolutely incredible shots.
TODAY.com
The fastest and slowest fast-food drive-thrus in the US
Speedy service is the name of the game when it comes to any fast food spot. Yet, the sight of a long line snaking sometimes twice or even three times around the façade of a building harboring our latest cravings has become increasingly familiar to consumers. Recently, long lines...
Is There A Correct Way To Dress When Greeting Delivery Drivers?
Have you ever actually thought about your outfit, or lack thereof, when you meet the delivery driver at the door?. It's such a simple task. You place your order and wait, with your only effort in the procedure consisting of the trip to the front door to collect it from the food delivery driver before crawling into your cocoon of comfort again. Bearing this in mind, do you go climb into, at least, a pair of sweatpants first, or do you answer the door in boxers or an oversized T-shirt?
Tway Nguyễn Hinted At A Huge Recipe For Tasty's Making It Big - Exclusive
Everything's bigger in Texas — and on BuzzFeed's Tasty's "Making it Big." The YouTube series showcases your favorite foods from chicken parmesan to cheesecake, but at a massive scale. If one of the hosts wants to come over dinner and make a life-size bowl of pasta, the door is wide open. Now on Season 4, the show's new host, Tway Nguyen, is taking the culinary world to new heights. The social media star is known for highlighting Vietnamese food on TikTok with an estimated 632K followers and 11.8 million likes.
Was Apple Really Inspired By The Fruit?
Founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976, Apple has long been synonymous with innovation and style (per Britannica). Pioneers of the smartphone and manufacturers of history's most cutting-edge technology, Apple is a leader in both software and hardware development. According to Market Watch, The California-based company was worth...
The Unusual Drive-Thru That's A 10-Course Popup Experience
When you think of a drive-thru, you likely have an image of a grease-speckled paper bag filled with burgers, fries, or other traditional fast food fare. While it's quick and convenient to be able to grab a meal on the go, this isn't exactly the domain of fine cuisine — at least not in the average American's experience.
A Viral TikTok Is Putting A Spotlight On How Eggs Are Made At A Hotel
Whether they're for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, eggs are bound to be on many of the menus you might encounter. It doesn't matter if you're eating a hearty bowl of ramen, strawberry french toast, or a Cobb salad – eggs can work with them and a wide range of other dishes. One place you're probably sure to find the versatile protein is at a hotel's continental breakfast.
Mickey's Kitchen: Disney's Failed Attempt At Fast Food
Disney World bills itself as "The Happiest Place on Earth," a place of magic, wonder, and imagination. This isn't just some fancy PR talk or slogan either — Disney has gone to extreme lengths to turn its park into the most cutting-edge and fantastical theme park ever seen. The level of dedication is so intense that even the food you find served at the restaurants and vendors have been carefully crafted to better "enhance the magic."
Parents Shamed For Wanting To Name Baby After Favorite Fast Food Chain
When it comes to naming a child, some parents use the opportunity to pay homage to something meaningful to them, perhaps a beloved relative or a significant location in their lives. One set of parents plan to do that as well, except the thing they will honor with their child's name is their favorite fast food chain, Taco Bell.
