A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic worldMarilyn Johnson
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
Bark Social Manayunk to Host Ground Breaking EventMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022
More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022
Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
Football: Willingboro hands Pt. Pleasant Boro 1st loss in Central Jersey Grp 2 semifinal
Fourth-seeded Willingboro knocked off top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro 50-30, and handed them its first loss, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Point Pleasant. Willingboro will next face third-seeded Gloucester in the sectional final on Friday. The first half was a back-and-forth affair...
Football: Raritan knocks off Pleasantville in South Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
Kieran Falzon scored three touchdowns to lead top-seeded Raritan to a 28-7 win over fourth-seeded Pleasantville in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Hazlet. Raritan will next host second-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven in the sectional final on Friday. Falzon opened the scoring in the...
Football: Ford takes over again as No. 6 TRN rolls past Marlboro in South, Group 5 semis
Micah Ford put on another electrifying performance to score five touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North rolled to a 42-6 win over fourth-seeded Marlboro in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs, in Toms River. Thanks in...
Girls Soccer: 2022 South, Non-Public B section final - Rutgers Prep vs. Holy Cross Prep
Meet Rutgers’ Cam Spencer: a competitive ‘animal’ eager to make B1G jump with Scarlet Knights
Talk to just about anyone who knows Cam Spencer well enough, from his family to his coaches and teammates, and the same comment comes up eventually: the guy is as competitive as they come. But ask for a specific moment or memory or story that stands out about his win-at-all-costs mentality and no one can pinpoint one singular instance.
Fleming leads Lenape to a semifinal playoff win over Atlantic City
Lenape senior running back Zyaire Fleming says he planned to become a better version of himself in the postseason, although his regular season performance was extremely impressive. Fleming rushed for 182 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns and a two-point conversion run as top seeded Lenape defeated fifth-seeded...
Woodbury football advances to sectional final with dominating win over Shore
The Woodbury High School football team has run the gauntlet this season. Playing in the state’s best small-school division, the Thundering Herd earned the top seed in South Jersey Group 1 and a share of the West Jersey Football League’s Diamond Division title. It has a win over a Group 2 finalist in Gloucester and two other Group 2 playoff teams and didn’t play a non-playoff team this season.
easternpafootball.com
Chester Makes History With First Playoff Win, 18-15, Over Marple Newtown
CHESTER, PA — Before the Chester coaches entered the locker room at halftime, the Clippers’ senior leaders stood up. They weren’t about to let the chaos that had just ensued follow them into the two most crucial quarters of their young football lives in Saturday’s PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoff game against Marple Newtown.
Is the Rutgers basketball game on TV tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Rutgers’ season opener vs. Columbia
Columbia faces Rutgers in an NCAA men’s college basketball game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to Big Ten Plus. Here’s what you need to know:. What: NCAA men’s basketball.
Rutgers-Michigan film review: Gavin Wimsatt flashes potential but has issues holding him back
There were two different version of Rutgers in its meeting with Michigan on Saturday. The first half saw the Scarlet Knights go toe-to-toe with the No. 4 Wolverines, stringing together a handful of positive drives on both sides of the ball that allowed them to take a stunning 17-14 lead into the break, showing the potential of what they can become as head coach Greg Schiano’s second attempt at rebuilding the program marches on.
Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ
As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
Temple News
Temple inducts eight to Athletics Hall of Fame
Temple University Athletics held their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night at the Liacouras Center to honor this year’s eight inductees. The inductees were from six sports and included four All-Americans and one NCAA Champion. “We are here to recognize rockstars with us inducting the...
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
Rutgers fans, don’t give up on Greg Schiano | Politi
Greg Schiano entered his postgame press conference on Saturday night with a noticeable limp. In keeping with Rutgers policy, we’ll call it a lower-body injury. Football coaches say that some seasons take more of a toll on their health than others, and the way this one is going for the Scarlet Knights, Schiano might need a walker before it ends. His team had a three-point halftime lead on the No. 4 team in the country, and for a moment, you could envision the fans streaming onto the field at SHI Stadium after a monumental upset.
