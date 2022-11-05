ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Times of Trenton girls tennis postseason honors, 2022

More than one person might say Aarushi Attray had herself a successful fall season in 2022. Attray, the Lawrenceville senior, took home the first singles title at the Mercer County Tournament. That alone earned her the honor of being the Times of Trenton girls tennis Player of the Year. Attray,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022

Hunterdon County Girls Tennis Season in Review, 2022. The Red Devils had themselves another great season on the tennis courts. Hunterdon Central went 7-3 on the season and reached the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 semifinals. That’s where it fell to top-seeded Marlboro, which eventually went on to win the section as well as the overall Group 4 title for the second straight year.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbury football advances to sectional final with dominating win over Shore

The Woodbury High School football team has run the gauntlet this season. Playing in the state’s best small-school division, the Thundering Herd earned the top seed in South Jersey Group 1 and a share of the West Jersey Football League’s Diamond Division title. It has a win over a Group 2 finalist in Gloucester and two other Group 2 playoff teams and didn’t play a non-playoff team this season.
WOODBURY, NJ
easternpafootball.com

Chester Makes History With First Playoff Win, 18-15, Over Marple Newtown

CHESTER, PA — Before the Chester coaches entered the locker room at halftime, the Clippers’ senior leaders stood up. They weren’t about to let the chaos that had just ensued follow them into the two most crucial quarters of their young football lives in Saturday’s PIAA District 1 Class 5A playoff game against Marple Newtown.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers-Michigan film review: Gavin Wimsatt flashes potential but has issues holding him back

There were two different version of Rutgers in its meeting with Michigan on Saturday. The first half saw the Scarlet Knights go toe-to-toe with the No. 4 Wolverines, stringing together a handful of positive drives on both sides of the ball that allowed them to take a stunning 17-14 lead into the break, showing the potential of what they can become as head coach Greg Schiano’s second attempt at rebuilding the program marches on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NJ.com

Eagles have magic number to target if they want to win the Super Bowl

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills was looking to make a play on a third and 19, with his team down by 12 points with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. For Mills, he was looking to atone for an earlier interception he threw on third down, one that was nabbed by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which turned out to be the turning point In the game.
HOUSTON, TX
watchthetramcarplease.com

Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
Temple News

Temple inducts eight to Athletics Hall of Fame

Temple University Athletics held their Class of 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday night at the Liacouras Center to honor this year’s eight inductees. The inductees were from six sports and included four All-Americans and one NCAA Champion. “We are here to recognize rockstars with us inducting the...
TEMPLE, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers fans, don’t give up on Greg Schiano | Politi

Greg Schiano entered his postgame press conference on Saturday night with a noticeable limp. In keeping with Rutgers policy, we’ll call it a lower-body injury. Football coaches say that some seasons take more of a toll on their health than others, and the way this one is going for the Scarlet Knights, Schiano might need a walker before it ends. His team had a three-point halftime lead on the No. 4 team in the country, and for a moment, you could envision the fans streaming onto the field at SHI Stadium after a monumental upset.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy