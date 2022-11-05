ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern

Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. Coach Day, Buckeye players on 21-7 win against Northwestern. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DLCGz8. Connecting With COSI: Touring Doc McStuffins with …. Storm Team 4’s meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with...
WTRF- 7News

The Pirates sail to victory ending Shamrocks’ playoff run

BELMONT COUNTY. OH (WTRF)– The Wheelersburg Pirates blew out Heath in round one of OHSAA playoffs 59-0.  While the Shamrocks battled Piketon 21-14.    Barnesville has yet to lose a game. They stand 11-0 overall. Barnesville host Wheelersburg for game two. The Pirates got on the board first scoring just minutes into the game. Landon Hutchinson […]
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball vs Robert Morris preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State basketball team opens up its season at home against Robert Morris. This will be the seven meeting between the two programs, with the last coming during Chris Holtmann’s first year in Columbus during the 2017-18 season. The Buckeyes won that regular season matchup 95-64. They’ve won all six previous games dating back to the 1989-90 season, with all of them being in the regular season.
The Spun

Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane

Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds

A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend

Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and looking for a bakery with delicious treats, you should check out these local businesses (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you love pies and find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should definitely visit this bakery, which has been serving fantastic pies since 1945. Their pies are made with high-quality ingredients, and the bakery uses real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. One of their most popular pies is the apple brown Betty, which is filled with slices of fresh apple and is topped with a mix of spiced brown sugar and rolled oats. Customers also love their peach melba pie, which is filled with peaches and red raspberries and topped with a raspberry sauce and almonds. If you want some spice with your pie, check out their spicy habanero peach and jalapeno apple pies.
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
Community Policy