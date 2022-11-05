Safety concerns on busy Acton road after hit-and-run injures boy

ACTON, Mass. — Local and state officials are taking a hard look at a dangerous stretch of Great Road in Acton following a series of crashes, including a hit-and-run this week and an incident last month that killed a 44-year-old pedestrian.

“I’ve consistently heard of cars going too fast, a real demand for more crosswalks and more safe passageways across the street,” State Senator Jamie Eldridge said.

The two-mile stretch between Breezy Point Rd. and Strawberry Hill Rd. is getting renewed attention after 13-year-old Cesar Soto, Jr. was seriously injured in a hit-and- run crash Wednesday night. Investigators said the boy was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident. Police are still looking for the driver.

According to MassDOT crash data, there’s been 58 crashes in the area since 2019, resulting in 24 injuries. A 44-year-old man was hit and killed near a shopping center Oct. 13, state records show.

Eldridge said Acton town officials met with state highway officials this week and proposed safety upgrades.

“It could be [the addition of] a red light crosswalk, blinking yellow lights, better signage and more lights just so cars can see the crosswalks at night,” Eldridge said.

MassDOT recently added electronic road signs that let drivers know what the speed limit is and how fast they’re going.

“I’m just really, really careful,” said Nancy Greenberg, who runs along Great Road every day. “My neighbor told me when I’m running on the street, there’s a really bad glare when he’s driving and he is blinded sometimes by the sun.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group