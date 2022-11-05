ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Report: Police arrest second suspect, a 14-year-old, in shooting of Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dpi49_0izSU7KK00

Police have arrested a second suspect allegedly involved in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington D.C. police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Friday, just days after they charged a 17-year-old with assault with intent to rob while armed, his agent said on Twitter.

Police have not officially announced the arrest. It's unclear what the 14-year-old suspect was charged with specifically. of the alleged robbery, which is still under investigation.

in D.C.'s H Street Corridor when two people tried to rob him. Robinson fought one of the suspects off, but he was shot twice in the leg. Robinson was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery the next day.

Then, just 42 days later, Robinson made his NFL debut before he scored his first touchdown just four days later.

"My passion for this game runs so deep," he said. "I never thought I'd be in a situation where I had to question or be questioned about if I could return to playing football.

"Once the doctors told me I'd be able to play ball again, my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field."

Robinson has 175 rushing yards and one touchdown on 54 carries so far this season. The Commanders will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
WAYNESBURG, PA
CBS Minnesota

Police: Woman found dead in Mpls. alley possibly killed in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a woman was found dead in a south Minneapolis alleyway Thursday morning, and it's possible she was fatally injured in a hit-and-run.Someone reported a body in the alley between Dupont and Emerson avenues south of West 25th Street around 6:25 a.m.Investigators believe a vehicle caused the woman's injuries, and said she "was known to sleep in the alley."Her identity has not been released. Her death is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
118K+
Followers
135K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy