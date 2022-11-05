Chas McCormick catch: World Series grab during Astros-Phillies Game 5 creates warning track imprint
Chas McCormick's improbable catch to seal a World Series Game 5 victory for his Houston Astros is likely going to be repeated viewing for 'Stros fans in coming years. To recap, the centerfielder ran towards the right-center wall as the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto blasted a deep fly ball in the bottom of the ninth inning. McCormick's only chance to save closing pitcher Ryan Pressly's outing - and to a larger regard, starting pitcher Justin Verlander's first ever World Series win - was to leap at it with his glove up. He caught it and he fell back to the warning track, preserving the 3-2 lead. McCormick's post-catch resting place is now an iconic image in Houston sports. The Astros tweeted out a picture that was posted by another account - Traces of Texas, which appears to show the imprint left behind by McCormick. Sharper eyes can make out the backwards printing of a No. 20 in the dirt, as well as arms spread out. The Traces of Texas account provided more insight into the divine image. "After Chas McCormick made 'The Catch' he fell back onto the warning track. One of Traces of Texas reader Lorri White's friends was sitting right there and snapped this photo of the impression McCormick's body made in the dirt there and sent it to Lorri seconds afterward. Awesome!" the account tweeted . McCormick's ninth-inning catch was one of two outstanding, game-saving outs made by the Astros late in the game. Trey Mancini, who was a defensive replacement for an injured Yuli Gurriel, snagged Kyle Schwarber's sharply-hit grounder in the eighth inning. The Astros have two opportunities to wrap up their second-ever World Series championship in Houston beginning on Saturday.
More Astros stories during 2022 World Series run:
- Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia rock hair extensions for MLB postseason hairdos
- Astros' star Yordan Alvarez family sees him play in postseason for the first time
- Rally nuns return to Minute Maid Park to cheer on Houston Astros
- Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
- Houston restaurant's potty humor comes at Yankees' expense
- Bronx Bombers vs. Bayou City: Looking at the Astros-Yankees rivalry
- Major League melting pot: Looking at the demographics of the Houston Astros
- Astros' Yordan Alvarez merchandise flying off shelves in wake of playoff heroics
- Astros fan claims to have quit job to attend ALCS Game 2
- Bizarre moment during ALCS Game 2 after Astros fan storms field to take selfie with Altuve
- Gone with the wind: Yankees manager says Minute Maid Park's roof open 'kind of killed us'
- Houston sweeps for a 4th trip to the World Series
- Astros land in Houston ahead of World Series
- 2022 MLB World Series, 42 years in the making
- World Series tickets already selling out before Houston clinches ALCS
- Houston won't host just 1 Philadelphia team on World Series week
- Astros watch parties return as World Series tickets range $600-$17K
- Jeremy Peña stops by Irma's in downtown Houston after returning from clinching World Series berth
- Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
- Ghouls and grand slams? The neighborhood around Minute Maid Park could be haunted
- Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is a twin and grew up a Phillies fan
- Meet the family owned tailor business responsible for the Astros World Series jerseys
- Business owner talks about her success creating sports apparel, catching Astros player's attention
- Astros pitcher Lance McCullers' wife says they don't pay mind to haters anymore
- 'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
- Astros, Phillies work with sleep specialist for better routine leading up to World Series
- World Series run didn't stop Astros and their families from trick-or-treating this year!
- Astros' Justin Verlander explains why he gave Phillies fans the middle finger
- Astros' Alex Bregman's impressive stats are all thanks to his baby boy
- Astros ace Lance McCullers, Jr. opens up about life in The H
Comments / 0