Houston, TX

Chas McCormick catch: World Series grab during Astros-Phillies Game 5 creates warning track imprint

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WQft_0izSTzVA00

Chas McCormick's improbable catch to seal a World Series Game 5 victory for his Houston Astros is likely going to be repeated viewing for 'Stros fans in coming years.

To recap, the centerfielder ran towards the right-center wall as the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto blasted a deep fly ball in the bottom of the ninth inning.

McCormick's only chance to save closing pitcher Ryan Pressly's outing - and to a larger regard, starting pitcher Justin Verlander's first ever World Series win - was to leap at it with his glove up.

He caught it and he fell back to the warning track, preserving the 3-2 lead.

McCormick's post-catch resting place is now an iconic image in Houston sports.

The Astros tweeted out a picture that was posted by another account - Traces of Texas, which appears to show the imprint left behind by McCormick.

Sharper eyes can make out the backwards printing of a No. 20 in the dirt, as well as arms spread out.

The Traces of Texas account provided more insight into the divine image.

"After Chas McCormick made 'The Catch' he fell back onto the warning track. One of Traces of Texas reader Lorri White's friends was sitting right there and snapped this photo of the impression McCormick's body made in the dirt there and sent it to Lorri seconds afterward. Awesome!" the account tweeted .

McCormick's ninth-inning catch was one of two outstanding, game-saving outs made by the Astros late in the game. Trey Mancini, who was a defensive replacement for an injured Yuli Gurriel, snagged Kyle Schwarber's sharply-hit grounder in the eighth inning.

The Astros have two opportunities to wrap up their second-ever World Series championship in Houston beginning on Saturday.

