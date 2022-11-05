ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

No appeal filed in time to charge teen accused of shooting, killing 2 Orange Co. teens

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kzx5a_0izSTik300

The juvenile accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Orange County will likely be tried as an adult after a deadline to appeal that process passed.

His attorneys did not file an appeal to prevent him from being tried as an adult before Friday's deadline expired.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged in the deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were found shot dead on an Orange Count trail on Sept. 18. The two young people had been missing for more than a day when their bodies were found by some people riding ATVs.

The process for moving the case to adult court could be completed as early as Monday. Once that happens, more information such as court documents and arrest records will be available about the case.

Comments / 37

Naughty by nature
2d ago

I agree he should be tried as an adult. Neither victim or their families deserved this. I'm also concerned with where we're this young ladys parents. Why is a 14 year old allowed to not only entertain these 17 and 18 years old. But also date in their age group. Not throwing blame. Just very concerning to me...🤔

Reply(8)
15
joelfarm
1d ago

Waste of time. He will be released in about 10 years Maximum. That is the current average time murderers spend in North Carolina prisons. Sentencing guidelines have been so corrupted by demoncrats posing as social workers and advocates that human life has been devalued to that; about 10 years in prison for taking another's life.

Reply(3)
8
guest
2d ago

isaiah ross from Mebane. he lived near DEVINS family and he went over there everyday.

Reply(11)
9
Related
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim and suspect...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Deadly shooting: Police find man fatally shot on Durham road

DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Durham police responded to the report of someone who had been shot. Upon arrival to the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, officers found a man who had been shot. EMS transported the man to a local hospital, where...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Second man charged in connection to woman's body found in Durham park

DURHAM, N.C. — A second man has been charged in connection to the murder of a woman who was found dead in a Durham park. Richard Bowens, 57, from Durham, was charged Friday with concealment/failure to report death, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods. He was being held in the Durham County Jail under a $11,500 bond.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Investigation underway near Durham medical clinic

DURHAM, N.C. — Police on Monday were investigating an incident near a medical office in Durham. Before 2:45 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to 605 Linwood Ave., near the Lincoln Community Health Center, where someone reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police did not confirm whether...
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
75K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy