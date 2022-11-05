The Hawkeyes have started to generate legitimate momentum in back-to-back games for the first time this season as they defeat Purdue 24-3. In a game that was riddled with bad wind, Iowa put together a three-phase win against the Boilermakers. It was the first win for Iowa at Purdue since 2016. It's also the 12th straight November win for the Hawkeyes. Let's dive into some of the analysis and takeaways from the win.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO