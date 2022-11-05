ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Iowa opens as slight underdogs to Wisconsin

Iowa football will look to continue its winning ways next week as the Hawkeyes will host Wisconsin inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 5-4 and is currently on a two-game winning streak after wins over Northwestern and Purdue. The Badgers are 5-4 and are also riding a two-game winning streak with wins over Purdue and Maryland.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win

Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway. The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KCRG.com

Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93

Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
DUBUQUE, IA
The Spun

Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93

On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
IOWA CITY, IA
goiowaawesome.com

Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Purdue?

Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

First Impressions: Iowa rolls Boilermakers in momentum-shifting win

The Hawkeyes have started to generate legitimate momentum in back-to-back games for the first time this season as they defeat Purdue 24-3. In a game that was riddled with bad wind, Iowa put together a three-phase win against the Boilermakers. It was the first win for Iowa at Purdue since 2016. It's also the 12th straight November win for the Hawkeyes. Let's dive into some of the analysis and takeaways from the win.
IOWA CITY, IA
Yardbarker

Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play

Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe

Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
MASON CITY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

