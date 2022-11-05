Read full article on original website
Iowa Football: True freshman Kaleb Johnson earns two weekly Big Ten Honors
True freshman running back Kaleb Johnson is poising to have one of the best true freshman seasons for a running back in school history. On Monday morning, he was named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week after his 200-yard performance against Purdue. "He...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Wisconsin
After a 5-4 start and the most complete performance of the season against Purdue, Iowa returns home to host Wisconsin in what is a must-win game to stay alive in the Big Ten West. “It’s not fun playing in some of the games that we played in, three, four weeks...
Komets crushed in loss at Iowa
The Komets fell to previously unbeaten Iowa, 7-2, on Sunday.
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's 24-3 win over Purdue
On Saturday, Iowa picked up its second straight win as the Hawkeyes took down Purdue, 24-3, in West Lafayette. Iowa is now 5-4 on the year with three games remaining to close out the 2022 regular season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged following the Hawkeyes' victory over the Boilermakers.
Iowa opens as slight underdogs to Wisconsin
Iowa football will look to continue its winning ways next week as the Hawkeyes will host Wisconsin inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa is 5-4 and is currently on a two-game winning streak after wins over Northwestern and Purdue. The Badgers are 5-4 and are also riding a two-game winning streak with wins over Purdue and Maryland.
Look: Iowa Player Refuses To Let Teammate Help Opponent Up
Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell set the tone for his team this Saturday against Purdue. At one point in the game, Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean went to help a Purdue player get up off the turf. Campbell, however, wouldn't allow that to happen. Campbell pulled DeJean away from the Purdue...
Former Iowa Assistant Bill Brashier Passes
Hawkeye Defensive Coach Helped Hayden Fry Rebuild Program
Look: Iowa Savagely Trolls Purdue After Win
Before this afternoon's matchup between Iowa and Purdue, the Boilermakers' pregame train stalled on the middle of the field. Team staff had to push the vehicle off the field before the Big Ten contest got underway. The Boilermakers' struggles didn't end there. At the end of the game, the final...
Legendary Assistant Iowa football coach dies at 93
Police arrested a suspect in Cedar Rapids in connection to a fatal shooting in Illinois. Dubuque police see increased reports of threats of terrorism. The Dubuque Police Department has seen a great increase in a specific type of report. East Moline Police: Sgt. Lind released from ICU. Updated: 2 hours...
Legendary Iowa Coach Has Died At 93
On Saturday morning, the Iowa football world received some devastating news when a legendary coach passed away. Bill Brashier, a longtime defensive coordinator under Hayden Fry, passed away this week, according to a statement from Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. He was 93 years old. "Bill Brashier was a tremendous...
Who Was Iowa's Player of the Game Against Purdue?
Go Iowa Awesome is an Iowa site by Iowa fans, for Iowa fans. We're committed to delivering Hawkeye fans the news and analysis they deserve, while keeping our site free and our tongue in cheek. Support Go Iowa Awesome by purchasing some of our killer merch.
First Impressions: Iowa rolls Boilermakers in momentum-shifting win
The Hawkeyes have started to generate legitimate momentum in back-to-back games for the first time this season as they defeat Purdue 24-3. In a game that was riddled with bad wind, Iowa put together a three-phase win against the Boilermakers. It was the first win for Iowa at Purdue since 2016. It's also the 12th straight November win for the Hawkeyes. Let's dive into some of the analysis and takeaways from the win.
Watch: The perfect distillation of Iowa football in one play
Iowa football is amazing to watch — not in an "I can't believe how good they are" kind of way, but more of a "Ron Burgundy being impressed by his dog Baxter eating a whole wheel of cheese" kind of way. We don't know how or why they do it, but it's impressive nonetheless.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
More Details About Mission Of Northwest Iowa Soldiers In Europe
Iowa — Around 160 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company are going to be sent to Europe. And 15-20 soldiers from the 2168th Transportation Company based in Sheldon are going along. The 1133rd soldiers are from Mason City and Iowa City. The 1133rd and the...
Indianola Football Falls to Cedar Rapids Xavier in Quarterfinal Round, Girls Swimming State Qualifiers Today
The Indianola football team battled the Saints of Cedar Rapids Xavier in addition to a downpour Friday night on the road in the class 4A quarterfinal round, and came up short to end their season 23-6 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Saints struck first on their opening drive...
‘It should be a safe area:’ Iowa City community responds to fatal H-Bar shooting
Owners of the Iowa City hookah bar H-Bar claim they have been working to increase the safety and security of the bar in light of two recent shootings outside the bar — one of which resulted in a death. A shooting outside of H-Bar on Oct. 23 at around...
Riverboat casino that sank in Mississippi River resurfaces amid historic drought
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Record-low water levels in the Mississippi River have unearthed a flurry of rare finds. The latest? The nation’s first riverboat casino that sunk during a storm last year. The Diamond Lady, America’s first riverboat casino, set sail in 1991 and operated for a few years before...
