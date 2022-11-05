Read full article on original website
Alisa Boehnlein
2d ago
Wow And Here I Thought I Was The Only One With This My Son Used To Attend Clara Westropp He Escaped Once But Was Caught By His Teacher In Front Of School My Son Who Is 15 yrs Has Aspergers Autism Non/Verbal And In Pull-Ups I Am Very Happy And Pleased To Know That Your Son Was Brought Back Safely 💝 I Know Exactly How You Feel As One Autistic Parent To Another God Bless
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Related
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson. According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E....
cleveland19.com
Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
cleveland19.com
Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
cleveland19.com
Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Akron public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
cleveland19.com
Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
Fox 19
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car crash into Cleveland Heights gas station causes fiery explosion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car crashed into a Shell gas station in Cleveland Heights Saturday night and the explosive aftermath was caught on camera. The car crashed into the station, located at 1895 S. Taylor Rd., at 10:15 p.m. Police officials did not say if anyone, including the driver, was injured during the Nov. 5 incident.
whbc.com
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
cleveland19.com
Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street. According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor...
cleveland19.com
Two men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.
After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Parents, teachers asking Akron Schools' admin to address uptick of violence
Akron’s Education Association president: the stabbing, is not the first violent incident in Akron Public Schools this week, just the most serious.
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
Drunk driving suspect said he only had 2 glasses of wine: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. North Olmsted police officers at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 responded to Lorain Road near Dover Center Road regarding a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers stopped the Honda SUV on Whitehorn Avenue. An officer had observed the vehicle driving in...
Crews battle flames in multiple East Cleveland homes
EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames at multiple homes in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. It started in a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue and spread to other homes around it. There is no word on any injuries. Crews were seen carrying a dog and a cat from the homes. FOX […]
Comments / 6