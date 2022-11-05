ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alisa Boehnlein
2d ago

Wow And Here I Thought I Was The Only One With This My Son Used To Attend Clara Westropp He Escaped Once But Was Caught By His Teacher In Front Of School My Son Who Is 15 yrs Has Aspergers Autism Non/Verbal And In Pull-Ups I Am Very Happy And Pleased To Know That Your Son Was Brought Back Safely 💝 I Know Exactly How You Feel As One Autistic Parent To Another God Bless

cleveland19.com

Euclid police issue statewide search for endangered missing adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police issued a missing adult alert for Willie Diamond, who is considered endangered. According to police, Diamond drove away from his daughters house on West 41st Street in Ashtabula around 11 a.m. on Thursday and did not arrive home. He suffers from Schizophrenia and Diabetes,...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
MASSILLON, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police investigate murder of 71-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 71-year-old man was found dead in his home this past weekend and police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Larry Anderson. According to officials, Anderson was located in the 400 block of E....
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Motorcyclist dies in Akron accident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said speed was a factor in a deadly motorcycle crash on Saturday, Nov. 5. The accident happened around noon at the intersection of Coventry Street and Lovers Lane. According to police, the driver of a Subaru was northbound on Coventry Street and after stopping...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Drunk driver crashes through gate at Crown Water Treatment plant

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police responded to a call from Crown Filtration Sunday morning reporting a drunk woman outside of their gate. According to police, the woman had no idea where she was, stating she believed she was in Parma. While police were on the line with the Crown...
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Police rescue emaciated stray dog in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Richmond Heights rescued an emaciated stray dog after it was found in a wooded area on Saturday. Officers found the dog, a female pit bull, near Richmond Road and the Cuyahoga County Airport on Nov. 5, according to a department Facebook post. Police...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Strongsville police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old woman is now facing criminal charges in connection with a July crash that killed a recent Strongsville High School graduate and a 20-year-old man. Strongsville police arrested Mackenzie Ford Shirilla, 18, on Nov. 4. Shirilla is also facing charges for allegedly breaking into the...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
whbc.com

Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters battling house fire on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s East side Monday morning. According to officials, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. 174th Street. According to police on scene, the fire seems to have started on the second floor...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Two men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Truck plows through porch of Cleveland home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on one stretch of West Boulevard in Cleveland say their patience is at the end of the road due to speeding cars and trucks on the I-90 exit ramp having repeatedly slammed into their homes and yards. On Saturday afternoon, Sherry Heart’s home in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mayor Bibb is right. It’s time for top-down changes at the Cleveland schools.

After reading Brent Larkin’s Nov. 6 column about Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon and Justin Bibb, the mayor of the city (”Bibb can still set right his misstep on schools CEO”), I understand how the mayor feels about the progress the school system is making at this time. It is high time we have a change in the leadership of our system. No doubt, Mr. Gordon has taken the system as far as he can.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
ELYRIA, OH

